ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

March 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Atlanta's Yoder fined, suspended

Atlanta's Zach Yoder has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #836, Atlanta at Reading, on March 18.

Yoder was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for butt-ending under Rule #58.5 at 3:35 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Yoder will miss Atlanta's game at Reading today (March 19).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Greenville's Nachbaur suspended

Greenville's Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #721, Greenville at Jacksonville, on March 18.

Nachbaur is suspended for one game under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 12th fighting major of the season.

Nachbaur will miss Greenville's game at Indy on March 24.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.