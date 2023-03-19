Game Day Preview: Final Meeting of the Regular Season

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies today, in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans have a 7-2-1-1 record against Utah this season. The Americans are in fifth place in the division.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 1:45 pm CDT

Puck Drop: 2:05 PM CDT

Next Home Game: 3/22/23 vs. Idaho Steelheads, 7:05 PM

Americans fall to Utah in a shootout: The Allen Americans outshot the Utah Grizzlies 42-32 on Friday night, but dropped the second game of the series 2-1 in a shootout at CUTX Event Center. Chase Perry stopped 30 of 31 Utah shots but the Americans offense was limited to one goal. Grant Hebert scored the lone goal for Allen. The Americans dropped to fifth in the division with Wichita's win on Saturday. Today, will be the final regular season matchup between the two teams. The Americans are 7-2-1-1 this season against Utah.

Shutting down the Big Four: The Utah Grizzlies shutdown the Americans

top-four forwards on Friday night as Colton Hargrove, Liam Finlay, Jack Combs, and Hank Crone were held off the scoresheet. Hank Crone still leads the league with 84 points. It was the second time in three games the big-four was held to no points.

Americans power play shut down: The Americans went 0-for-8 on the power play on Friday night that included a power play opportunity in overtime. The Americans power play ranks fifth overall in the ECHL at 23.1 %. The home power play ranks eighth overall in the ECHL at 22.6 percent (26-for-115)

Dalton Skelly hoping to return today: Americans defenseman Dalton Skelly has missed the last two games with a thumb injury. He is hoping to return this afternoon.

Second Most: The Allen Americans have scored the second-most goals in the Mountain Division with 208 (Idaho 243).

Americans sign Senators draft pick: The Americans have added another rookie to the roster, signing Ottawa Senators draft pick Jakov Novak to a contract. Novak was drafted by the Senators in the 7th round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Novak recently completed two years at Northeastern University where he averaged just under 15 points per season. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound forward will make his professional debut this afternoon against Utah. He played two seasons of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League with the Janesville Jets.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 14-11-1-1

Away: 15-16-0-0

Overall: 29-27-1-1

Last 10: 6-3-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (39) Hank Crone

Assists: (48) Jack Combs

Points: (84) Hank Crone

+/-: (+6) Liam Finlay

PIM: (166) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 13-13-0-0

Away: 16-14-3-0

Overall: 29-27-3-0

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (23) Tarun Fizer

Assists: (26) Cam Wright

Points: (46) Cam Wright

+/-: (+5) Connor McDonald

PIM: (121) Johnny Walker

