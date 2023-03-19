Best Streak Ever: Cyclones Record Points in 18 Straight with 2-1 Win

The Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate Justin Vaive's goal against the Fort Wayne Komets

Cincinnati, OH - Mark Sinclair outdueled Ryan Fanti in a goaltender's showcase that ended with a 2-1 Cyclones win at home against the Fort Wayne Komets at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones now have points in 18 consecutive games, breaking the franchise record of 17 set back in 2008. The 'Clones have also leapfrogged Toledo for first place in the Central Division, climbing to 40-12-6-3 on the season with 89 points.

The Cyclones didn't appear phased by the early start to Sunday's matinee, as Cincinnati outshot the Komets by a 20-11 margin. Ryan Fanti managed to keep every puck out, as did Mark Sinclair. The duo combined to face six power plays in the first, with the 'Clones carrying 1:43 of man advantage time into the second.

While still on the aforementioned power play, Fort Wayne's Matt Alvaro took a slashing penalty to give the Cyclones a five-on-three. With that, Louie Caporusso (21) got on the board by tucking a puck through Fanti on a cross-ice pass to the crease from Patrick Polino, making it 1-0 Cyclones 1:18 into the second.

Sinclair made a remarkable save later in the period on Andy Willis, who was left alone in front of the net. A falling Sinclair lifted his upper-body and glove to snatch the chance away and keep the Komets off the board. Fort Wayne eventually struck to tie the game with 2:42 remaining in the period on a shorthanded goal from Darien Kielb, who crossed the blue line with Oliver Cooper and shot past the glove-side of Sinclair, making it 1-1 going into the third.

Justin Vaive (29) struck 1:19 into the third to put the Cyclones up, 2-1. The captain chased a puck down the ice and cut in from the right-wing side, firing a wrist shot that got a piece of Fanti before leaking behind him. From there, Sinclair dazzled the rest of the way, turning aside 18 shots in the period and making 34 saves for the win. The rookie goaltender has now won nine straight games and made 85 saves through his three-game weekend. Fanti took the loss in goal, stopping 45 shots along the way.

The Cyclones head west for a three-game road trip in Utah, beginning Wednesday night against the Grizzlies.

