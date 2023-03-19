Grizzlies Fall 6-3 to Complete Road Trip

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans scored 4 goals in the first 10:36 of the contest and never looked back as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon in the finale of the 3 game series. It was the final game of the 12 game season series between the clubs. Utah went 4-8 vs Allen this season.

Allen's Colton Saucerman scored 41 seconds in to open up the scoring. Colton Hargrove made it 2-0 on a 5 on 3 power play goal 6:27 in. Liam Finlay made it 3-0 as he scored on a breakaway 9:22 in. Utah goaltender Trent Miner was pulled after the Finlay goal as he saved 4 of 7. Lukas Parik saved 20 of 23 in relief for Utah. Hargrove scored his 2nd of the game 10:36 in. Utah got on the board as Cameron Wright scored 5 seconds into a power play and 12:08 into the contest. Allen extended the lead to 5-1 as Colby McAuley scored 17:15 in. 24 seconds later Utah's James Shearer scored his 5th of the year. Allen led 5-2 after 1 period.

Utah had a 5 minute major power play as Hargrove got a match penalty for Illegal Check to the Head as he injured Grizzlies forward Dakota Raabe 19:21 into the first period. Utah did not score on the power play. Neither team scored in the second period. Allen's Jakov Novak scored his first pro goal in what was his pro debut 1:34 into the third period. Tyler Penner scored for Utah 4:55 in on a power play goal. Utah was 2 for 9 on the power play. Allen was 1 for 3.

Cameron Wright had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead Utah. Wright leads the Grizz with 48 points this season. Utah outshot Allen 39 to 30. The Grizz have averaged 39 shots per game over their last 16 contests.

Utah begins a 6 game homestand on Wednesday night to open up a 3 game series against the red hot Cincinnati Cyclones, who have won 6 in a row and they have a standings point in 18 straight games. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Colton Hargrove (Allen) - 2 goals, 2 assists, +3, 3 shots, 10 penalty minutes.

2. Jack Combs (Allen) - 3 assists, +2.

3. Jakov Novak (Allen) - First pro goal.

