Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday March 19 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features the Pucks & Paws promotional game with the opportunity for all fans to bring their dogs to the game! Enjoy a small dog race on the ice during the first intermission as we crown our 2022-23 season small dog race champion on the green ice!

Additionally, support the Pet Food Drive at the game with Humane Pennsylvania and visit their table on the concourse to donate.

Ticket and concession deals are all apart of the Dollar Savor Sundays. The ticket deal includes $1 kids tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket available at Santander Arena's box office only. For concessions, hot dogs, popcorn and chips are $1 dollar at select locations around the concourse.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 35-20-3-0 record after defeating Atlanta in their previous game on Saturday, March 18, 3-2. Evan Barratt, Alec Butcher and Tyler Heidt each earned multi-point games while Pat Nagle earned the win in net with 38 saves on 40 shots faced (15-5-0).

The Royals hoist a 15-7-1 record against the Gladiators all-time and match up with each other for the fourth time in the last four seasons of Royals hockey. Prior to the series opener, the Royals defeated the Gladiators at Santander Arena, 7-2, on February 7, 2020.

The Royals have taken six of the last seven matchups with the Gladiators dating back to Reading's 2012-13 Kelly Cup championship season.

Reading (74 pts) holds second place in the North Division with a five-point lead over the Maine Mariners (69 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 41-18-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18.. Maine holds third place with a 33-22-2-1 record and losses in four of their last five games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 31-76-3-0 record while Adirondack (24-26-8-2) holds a ten-point lead over Trois-Rivières (23-35-2-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 16 wins in 61 games (16-40-2-3)

Atlanta entered the series on a three-game win streak after defeating the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in their previous game, 5-4, on Tuesday, March 14. Atlanta has split their last six road games (3-3) and have won seven of their last 10 games overall. Forward Cody Sylvester leads the Gladiators in goals (30) and points (67) while forward Mike Pelech leads the club in assists (47).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in game two of the series against Atlanta:

Streaks:

Forward Max Newton is on a five-game point streak (2g,5a)

Defenseman Colin Felix is in a three-game point streak (3a)

Milestones:

Defenseman Tyler Heidt scored his first goal of his professional career

Heidt earned his first multi-point game of his professional career (1g-1a)

Defenseman Ryan Cook made his Royals debut

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 14th in the league in points (61)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (241)

Forward Max Newton is third among rookies in goals (25) and is fourth in points (59)

Newton is tied for fourth among rookies in shots on goal (172)

Defenseman Colin Felix is third among rookies in major penalties (7), is sixth among rookies in penalty minutes (105), and is fourth in minor penalties (35)

Captain Garrett McFadden is 11th among defensemen in points (38)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (36)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

