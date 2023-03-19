ECHL Transactions - March 19

March 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 19, 2023:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Jacksonville:

Anthony Firriolo, D

Norfolk:

Simon Boyko, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Alex Brooks, D

Savannah:

Jack Jeffers, F

Jack Jaunich, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Delete Matt Cairns, D loaned to Milwaukee

Delete Kohen Olischefski, F recalled by Rochester

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G activated from reserve

Delete Corbin Kaczperski, G placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Jesse Jacques, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jesse Jacques, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brad Morrison, F added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Maine:

Add Grant Gabriele, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Wilson, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Bailey Brkin, G returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Ryan Kenny, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Kevin O'Neil, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Conor Breen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Philip Beaulieu, D activated from reserve

Add Zack Bross, F activated from reserve

Delete Max Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on bereavement/family leave

