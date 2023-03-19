Dominant Second Period Not Enough in Series Finale Against Rush
March 19, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
RAPID CITY, South Dakota - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 4-3 to Rapid City at the Monument on Sunday evening, despite out shooting the Rush 47-27.
Alex Alerardi released his series-leading 10th goal on the contest's opening shot, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead 21 seconds in. Aleardi followed up by notching his second goal with 5:54 remaining in the period. Zach Court gave the rush a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission 51 seconds later.
Tyler Poulsen kept the Oilers perfect on the penalty shot this season, outwaiting Daniil Chechelev before tucking the puck home 5:53 into the frame. Eddie Matsushima pulled the Oilers within one 1:15 later, slipping a silky backhander underneath Chechelev's arm. Tag Bertuzzi tied the game 3-3 with 5:03 remaining in the frame, clapping a seam pass from Jarod Hilderman into the back of the net. The goal gave Kylor Wall his second assist of the game. The Oilers outshot the Rush 19-3 in the frame, including 14 unanswered shots.
Colton Leiter scored on a rebound for the game-winning goal 1:48 into the third period, ending the score 4-3.
The Oilers continue on the road in Independence, Missouri, Friday, March 24 at Cable Dahmer Arena at 7:05 p.m. CT.
