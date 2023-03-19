Sakellaropoulos, Special Teams Help Gladiators Down Royals

READING, Pa. Alex Sakellaropoulos turned aside 41 shots and Atlanta's special teams scored a power-play and short handed goal as the Atlanta Gladiators (32-25-5-1) defeated the Reading Royals (35-21-4-0) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania.

First Star: Sang-Hoon Shin (ATL) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Second Star: Alex Sakellaropoulos (ATL) - Win, 41 saves

Third Star: Tyler Heidt (REA) - 1 goal, 1 assist

Atlanta opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period as the Gladiators capitalized on their first power-play opportunity of the game to lead 1-0 (9:39). Sang-Hoon Shin fired a shot on net and Mitch Walinski jumped on a rebound for his second goal of the year.

The Gladiators extended their lead to two goals while shorthanded, making it 2-0 late in the second period (18:14). Tyson Empey was sprung on a breakaway by Tim Davison and Empey made no mistake scoring his fourth goal of the year.

Reading quickly responded, cutting Atlanta's lead in half just 30-seconds later with a power play goal to make it 2-1 (18:44).

Atlanta regained their two-goal lead in the final seconds of the second period (19:51). Sang-Hoon Shin intercepted a Royals' pass and broke in all alone on a breakaway. Shin scored his 26th goal of the season as the Gladiators led 3-1.

Reading would trim their deficit to 3-2 with less than ten minutes remaining in the contest (12:48).

Atlanta would not allow Reading to get any closer than that as the Gladiators skated away with the victory.

Alex Sakellaropoulos made 41 saves on 43 in the win for Atlanta - his first win as a Gladiator. Meanwhile, Bailey Brkin turned aside 23 shots in the loss for Reading.

