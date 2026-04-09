Johnny Rodriguez Gets Goal #40
Published on April 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC YouTube Video
Rodriguez grabbed his 40th USL Championship goal in a 3-2 loss to El Paso Locomotive FC.
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