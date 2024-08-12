Joey Marciano Sets Chicago Dogs Single Season Save Record as Team Splits Doubleheader in Kane County

Joey Marciano sets Chicago Dogs single season save record as team splits doubleheader in Kane County.

The Chicago Dogs took a short drive to Geneva, Illinois, kicking off the series with a doubleheader against the Cougars.

Game one of the doubleheader was played as a makeup of July 7th's rainout.

The Dogs entered the game hot, scoring three runs in the first inning off of AJ Jones.

Gus Sosa stepped to the plate with bases loaded and two outs, hitting a bases clearing double, giving the Dogs a generous early lead.

Sosa's effective day in the batters box continued as he singled in the third inning, driving in Jacob Teter.

The Dogs' lead was erased, as starting pitcher Steven Lacey allowed four runs in the fourth inning.

The bullpen was called earlier than anticipated for the Dogs, as Lacey lasted for just 3.1 innings, letting up four runs on four hits while walking five batters.

The first out of the Dogs bullpen was newly signed pitcher Zach Davidson.

Davidson, the rookie pitcher out of Indiana State, shined in his professional debut, tossing two scoreless innings, striking out two batters.

Brian Schlitter relieved Davidson in the sixth inning, entering the game with a runner in scoring position and one out. Schlitter successfully retired both batters faced, causing no damage.

With the game tied at four a piece heading into the seventh inning, the Dogs found an offensive spark.

Following a Narciso Crook single, Jacob Teter hit a tie-breaking home run, his 19th long ball of the season.

Teter completed the game with a perfect day at the plate, finishing one for one with a home run, three walks drawn, three runs scored and two runs batted in.

With a two run lead, the Dogs sent out the closer to protect the lead. Joey Marciano faced the core of the Kane County lineup.

While Marciano did allow a double to Todd Lott, he successfully retired all three outs, earning his 19th save of the season.

Marciano's save set the Chicago Dogs single season save record.

Marciano's strong inning allowed the Dogs to take game one of the doubleheader, 6-4, in seven innings.

Game two of the doubleheader showcased a lefty-lefty pitching matchup of Matt Walker and Tommy Sommer.

While Walker's outing lasted just two innings, Sommer excelled, firing pitches for five scoreless innings.

Following Walker's early departure, the Dogs utilized both Brady Miller and Chad Pike out of the bullpen.

The two rookie pitchers combined for four scoreless innings of work.

The Kane County bullpen pitched the final two innings of the game, going scoreless in both, shutting out the Dogs in game two, 3-0.

Chicago and Kane County will face off for two more games over the next two days.

