Chicago Dogs Put up 13 Runs, Grabbing the Series Victory over Gary 13-5

August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

It's not everyday that you see every player in the batting order score a run. This was the case for the Chicago Dogs in the victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

While Gary starting pitcher Peyton Long held the Dogs scoreless through the first four innings, the Dogs kicked off a four inning long rally in the fifth inning.

Nick Novak was the first base runner in the fifth inning, doubling to right field, then scoring from a Brantley Bell single.

With two outs retired and bases loaded, Jacob Teter pounded the ball to the warning track, getting a bases clearing double.

Action continued the following inning for the Dogs as Novak hit a two run triple to the wall, giving the Dogs its first lead of the game.

The following at-bat, Bell hit another single, scoring Novak once again.

Bell later added another single, finishing his day 3 for 5 with a run scored and four runs batted in.

The Dogs added six insurance runs across the seventh and eighth innings, as the offense continued to roll.

On the other end of the field, Brady Miller made his first professional start of his career. While Miller tossed two scoreless innings to start the game, Miguel Sierra took Miller deep for a three run shot in the third inning.

Miller was removed from the game after pitching 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out one batter.

The star of the show was Lukas Galdoni's long relief outing. Galdoni tossed 3.2 innings of scoreless relief work, striking out five batters.

Galdoni's efforts earned him the win, improving his record to 3-0. His earned run average dropped by nearly a fifth of a run, now sitting at 1.70 across 42.1 innings pitched.

The Dogs also used Brian Schlitter and Joey Marciano out of the bullpen, who both covered an inning of work.

After scoring 25 runs over the first two games, the Dogs will look to keep beating Gary pitching and try to take the series sweep in the finale.

