August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Dominant play on both ends of the field allowed the Chicago Dogs to cruise past Kane County, 7-1.

After splitting a doubleheader to open the series, the Dogs returned to Northwestern Medicine Field for game three of the series against the Cougars.

The Dogs got ahead in the game early, hammering Kane County starting pitcher Westin Muir for five runs over the first two innings.

All five runs came from home runs with blasts coming from Dusty Stroup, Johnni Turbo and Brantley Bell.

Run support continued for the Dogs in the fifth inning as the team added two runs, highlighted by a Zion Pettigrew RBI double.

The Dogs' hot offense was defended by a strong outing on the rubber from Jake Carroll.

Carroll, the rookie pitcher, showcased his best start of the season, tossing six innings of one run ball, striking out five batters.

The 23 year old lefty originally appeared out of the bullpen for the Dogs, before moving into the starting rotation. Carroll's transition to starting another lefty to the rotation, joining Matt Walker.

After throwing six impressive innings, Carroll was relieved by Lukas Galdoni.

Galdoni, who's also a rookie pitcher, shined in his relief appearance, cruising through the final three innings, letting up just one hit. Galdoni's efforts earned him the save, his third of the season.

Galdoni has been inspiring all season, throwing shutout relief outings in 10 of his 16 appearances. Galdoni, who tends to throw long relief, holds an ERA of 1.86 over 38.2 innings pitched.

The Dogs will look to take the series in game four, selecting knuckleballer Kenny Serwa to start on the hill.

