Dogs Homer 3 Times, Take Game 3 8-4

August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Narciso Crook hit a two-run homerun in a four-run 10 th inning, as the Dogs win their first game of the series against the Cleburne Railroaders, 8-4 in Texas tonight.

Chicago got on the board in the third inning as Jacob Teter hit his 21 st home run of the season, a low line drive over the right field wall giving the Dogs a 1-0 lead. Chicago would extend that lead in the third as Johnni Turbo hit his sixth homerun of the season to left center field, pushing the gap to 3-0.

Cleburne would score their first two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth as Carter Aldrete hit his 15 th home run of the season, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Chicago would add a run in the seventh making it 4-2, but in the eighth, on a 3-2 pitch, Thomas Dillard would tie the game off Brian Schlitter with a two-run homerun, evening the game at four.

It stayed that way until the 10 th, when Zion Pettigrew would knock home the ghost runner, Chad Pike, with a double to left center field, giving the Dogs a 3-2 lead. Crook, who was mired in an 8-40 slump, would take the first pitch he saw out to left center for his 17 th homerun of the year, extending the Dogs lead to 7-4. They would tack on one more and Joey Marciano pitched 2 2/3 innings of hitless ball, earning the win as the Dogs would snap a two-game losing streak.

Chicago improves to 41-37 on the year, while Cleburne drops to 46-32. Chicago, with the win, moves three and a half games ahead of both Milwaukee and Lake Country for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division.

These two teams will go at it again tomorrow night, first pitch scheduled for 7:06 pm. Brady Miller (0-0 9.39) will make his second start of the season for the Dogs, while Luke Boyd (5-1 4.38) gets the nod for the Railroaders. All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live and free on aabaseball.tv.

