DockHounds Struggle in Second Inning, Drop Series to Goldeyes

August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Overcoming a nine-run inning is challenging, and the Lake Country DockHounds fell 14-12 to the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the finale Sunday at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

After the DockHounds scored four runs in the first inning, Winnipeg took advantage of Lake Country starter Kelvan Pilot during a long, tough second inning.

"It's difficult to stay engaged, but after that second inning concluded, I didn't think about it for the rest of the game," Lake Country outfielder Marek Chlup said.

Despite the setback, Lake Country's resilient mindset often ignites offensive rallies when they are trailing, and Sunday was no exception.

The DockHounds slowly chipped away at the large deficit. Chlup led the offensive charge, going a perfect 4-for-4 with three extra-base hits, including a home run.

"They were attacking me with fastballs, so I stayed ready for their fastest pitch and tried to stay up the middle," Chlup said, reflecting on his outstanding performance. "We've made some adjustments with our coaches, and it worked today."

Although the DockHounds' rally fell short, attention now shifts to a critical weekend series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. Both teams have the same record, but Milwaukee holds the tiebreaker in head-to-head victories.

"This week is crucial for us, and we need to fight for every game," Chlup said. "Both teams will bring their best, so we will have to fight hard."

Lake Country will travel to Milwaukee for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Milkmen at Franklin Field on Tuesday.

