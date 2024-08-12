Holland's Big Offensive Day Seals Series Win vs Chicago

Cleburne Railroaders' Kade Mechals on the mound

Cleburne, TX - RF Korey Holland went off in the series finale with a three-run blast in the first inning and a leadoff triple in the bottom of the ninth to set up a sac fly from 3B Bret Boswell to walk it off for a 10-9 win over the Chicago Dogs on Sunday night at La Moderna Field.

Cleburne won the series 4-2 over Chicago but worked hard for each win as five out the six games were one-run games, the other game went to extra innings.

Holland had his best night at the plate as a Railroader batting 3-for-5, scoring three runs, and driving in three.

The Railroaders fought back in every game despite the efforts of 1B Jacob Teter and RF Narciso Crook. Teter finished with 13 hits, two home runs and 9 RBI which could easily earn him hitter of the week in the Association. However, Crook made his case for the award late in the series as well.

After starting 0-for-9 in the first two games, Crook came alive with five home runs over the next four games including two in the series finale.

Two of the best offenses went at it and Cleburne came away with the series win and a two game lead over the Kane County Cougars in the East Division. The Railroaders travel to Gary, Indiana for a six-game series with the Gary SouthShore Railcats at the Steel Yard. Catch game one on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m. on AABaseball.TV.

