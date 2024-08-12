Chad Pike Walks It off in the Ninth as Dogs Sweep Gary by a Score of 8-7 in the Series Finale

August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs headed into the series finale against Gary with two victories and 25 runs scored across the first two games of the series.

Zach Davidson opened the game on the mound for the Dogs, making his first start of his professional baseball career.

Davidson tossed two incredible innings, not allowing a hit and striking out four batters.

The Dogs continued to hit Gary pitching hard, scoring five runs in the second inning.

Nick Novak assisted in the first run of the game, doubling to center field, scoring a run.

Novak, Chase Harris and Brantley Bell loaded the bases for Dusty Stroup, who clobbered a grand slam to left field, putting the Dogs up 5-0.

Stroup's home run, his 12th of the year, was his fourth in the last five games.

Davidson's start was complete after two innings, being relieved by Steven Lacey.

Lacey, coming off of an injury, was moved to the bullpen as part of his rehab towards making full starts.

Lacey lasted three innings of long relief, allowing three runs while striking out two.

The Dogs added another run in the fourth inning as Novak doubled then scored from a Bell single.

While the Dogs added one run in the seventh inning off of a passed ball which allowed Jacob Teter to score, Gary put up seven runs in the back half of the game off of Lacey, Cal Djuraskovic, Jackson Dannelley and Joey Marciano.

The game headed to the bottom of the ninth inning, tied at seven a piece.

Zion Pettigrew reached base in the ninth as a result of a throwing error from Gary shortstop Miguel Sierra.

Pettigrew was the only base runner the Dogs needed, as Chad Pike smoked a double to center field, driving in Pettigrew, the winning run.

Pike, the rookie two way player, shined in the victory over Gary, batting 3 for 4 with a run scored and a run batted in.

Pike has now gotten six hits at the dish in his first 14 professional at-bats.

The series sweep puts the Dogs at four games behind the first place Cleburne Railroaders. The Dogs will have an opportunity to continue getting closer to Cleburne in the division, as the team travels to Texas for a four game series against the Railroaders next.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.