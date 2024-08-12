Cleburne Homers Late, Taking Game 4 3-2

August 12, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







Brian O'Grady hit an eighth inning homerun off Lucas Galdoni for the second time in three nights, as the Cleburne Railroaders beat the Dogs, 3-2 in game four of their six game series.

The Dogs got off to a quick start in the top of the first inning as Jacob Teter lead off the game with an opposite field double and would eventually score on a sacrifice fly by Johnni Turbo. Chicago would double their lead in the fourth inning as Chase Harris would single off the glove of SS Shed Long, bringing home Narciso Crook who had walked and stole second base.

It stayed 2-0 until the seventh, when Long would pick up a two out RBI double, scoring Jesus Lujano, cutting the lead in half. Cleburne would take the lead in the eighth on O'Grady's 19th homerun off the year, and Dylan Bice would shut the Dogs down in order in the ninth to earn his first save of the year.

Rookie Brady Miller was outstanding for Chicago tonight. The Western Michigan graduate, making just his second career start, threw six innings, scattering six singles, walking three and striking out three, but picked up a hard luck no decision.

Cleburne and Chicago will play game five of their six game series tomorrow night. First pitch set for 7:06pm. LHP Zach Davidson (0-0 4.50) will make his second career start opposite former Chicago Dog, Johnathan Tripp (5-0 3.20). All Chicago Dogs games are streamed live and free on aabaseball.tv.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.