Jhett Larson Signs NCAA Commitment

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels are proud to announce that forward Jhett Larson has committed to play for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Nanooks (NCAA Division I) starting in the 2025-26 season.

The 20-year-old from Delisle, Saskatchewan is in his fifth season with the Rebels after being selected by the club in round eight of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. He has 125 points (50 goals, 75 assists) in 238 regular season games, and 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) in 30 playoff games.

"Jhett is a dynamic forward that possesses incredible character," Nanooks head coach Erik Largen said in a release. "He can play a 200-foot game an we are so excited to add him to our family."

Larson is in his final year of major junior eligibility and becomes the first Red Deer Rebels player to commit to play NCAA Division I hockey since last month's landmark announcement of NCAA eligibility for CHL players.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.