Preview: Americans vs Giants - December 6

Americans vs Giants

Friday, December 6 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

Teddy Bear Toss - Bring a stuffed animal and throw it on the ice following the Americans first goal of the game!

NOTE: Teddy Bears will NOT be available for sale in the rink during the game.

LAST GAME: The Americans scored just 54 seconds into the game, but Wenatchee goaltender Zach Zahara turned in a stellar 38-save performance as Tri-City dropped a 5-2 game at home last Saturday. The loss ended Tri-City's 10-game home winning streak and their five-game winning streak overall. Gavin Garland and Nick Anisimovicz scored for the Americans who lost for just the second time all season at the Toyota Center.

VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Giants. Last year the Americans went 1-3 against Vancouver, winning the first game. Tri-City is looking to turn their fortunes around against the Giants as they hold a record of 5-10-1-0 against Vancouver since the 2019-20 season.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Brandon Whynott (14-18-32) Cameron Schmidt (24-12-36)

Gavin Garland (14-15-29) Mazden Leslie (6-20-26)

Carter MacAdams (10-18-28) Ty Halaburda (9-13-22)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants

Power Play - 17.2% (17-for-99) Power Play - 24.7% (23-for-93)

Penalty Kill - 82.0% (82-for-100) Penalty Kill - 71.9% (69-for-96)

