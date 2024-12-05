Preview: Americans vs Giants - December 6
December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Giants
Friday, December 6 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
Teddy Bear Toss - Bring a stuffed animal and throw it on the ice following the Americans first goal of the game!
NOTE: Teddy Bears will NOT be available for sale in the rink during the game.
LAST GAME: The Americans scored just 54 seconds into the game, but Wenatchee goaltender Zach Zahara turned in a stellar 38-save performance as Tri-City dropped a 5-2 game at home last Saturday. The loss ended Tri-City's 10-game home winning streak and their five-game winning streak overall. Gavin Garland and Nick Anisimovicz scored for the Americans who lost for just the second time all season at the Toyota Center.
VS VANCOUVER: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Americans and Giants. Last year the Americans went 1-3 against Vancouver, winning the first game. Tri-City is looking to turn their fortunes around against the Giants as they hold a record of 5-10-1-0 against Vancouver since the 2019-20 season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Brandon Whynott (14-18-32) Cameron Schmidt (24-12-36)
Gavin Garland (14-15-29) Mazden Leslie (6-20-26)
Carter MacAdams (10-18-28) Ty Halaburda (9-13-22)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Vancouver Giants
Power Play - 17.2% (17-for-99) Power Play - 24.7% (23-for-93)
Penalty Kill - 82.0% (82-for-100) Penalty Kill - 71.9% (69-for-96)
Around the concourse
Chuck-A-Puck: Tables at Section D and R
Giveaway: Fast Signs Winger Stickers
PetSmart: Table at Section D
Gutter Girl Photobooth: Table at Section J
Maniacs Raffle: Table at Section X
Jersey Auction: Carter MacAdams #29 (White)
Gesa Autograph Booth: Gavin Garland (Section J)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Television: SWX/KNDU
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
