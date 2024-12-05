Americans sign goaltender Ryan Grout to Scholarship and Development Agreement

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today the team has signed 2007-born goaltender Ryan Grout to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Grout in the fourth round, 73rd overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. He will join the team immediately and the Americans will carry three goaltenders.

"I'd like to thank the University of New Hampshire for partnering with us in the development of Ryan," said Tory. "Ryan has had a history of consistent and strong performances and was the first 16-year-old goaltender to secure an NCAA scholarship. We welcome Ryan and his family to the Americans."

Grout, from Sturgeon County, Alberta, joins the Americans from the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks where he has been since the start of last season. Appearing in 28 games with the Silverbacks Grout posted a 19-7-0 record with a 2.30 goals against average and a .920 save percentage to go along with four shutouts.

Tri-City drafted Grout in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft after he had an incredible 2021-22 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U15 team, going a perfect 17-0 with a 1.53 goals against average and a .938 save percentage. He also recorded four shutouts that season and was named the CSSHL U15 Division's goaltender of the year.

The following season Grout jumped to the U17 Division and had little trouble against stiffer competition, going 10-1 with a 1.81 goals against average and a .921 save percentage in 2022-23.

Grout comes to the Americans with an NCAA scholarship from the University of New Hampshire.

