Americans to Host 23rd Annual Teddy Bear Toss December 6

KENNEWICK, WA - Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!

Those are just a few of the stuffed animals that will find their way over the glass after the Tri-City Americans score their first goal in their annual Fred Meyer/Fast Signs Teddy Bear Toss Game on Friday, Dec. 6, against the Vancouver Giants.

"It's really fun, a great time and a good experience with the guys," Tri-City defenseman Jackson Smith said. "There is a bit of competition - you want to score that goal. Just so many cool photos with the boys with the toys is pretty cool. It's fun here, or wherever we go. It's nice to have a role in the community and give back to a good cause. It's pretty inspiring."

Friday marks the 23rd Teddy Bear Toss Game for the Americans, and with help from PetSmart and Toys for Tots, there will be plenty of smiles from children in the Mid-Columbia on Christmas morning.

The Americans put on their Santa hats Dec. 3, and picked up a generous donation of about 800 stuffed animals from the Kennewick PetSmart.

PetSmart manager Kenny Dodd said the donations wouldn't be possible without help from the community. This is the ninth year PetSmart has stepped up to help with the annual project.

"Without the community, PetSmart is not around," Dodd said. "We can help the community and help kids with a toy they may not have had."

Dodd said patrons can still purchase a stuffed animal for a minimal amount up to Dec. 22, to help the cause.

Tri-City coach Stu Barns, who did not get to experience the game as a player, enjoys it as a coach.

"It's very exciting," Barnes said. "There is a buzz around the game and the players are excited. Everyone wants to score that goal - they want to be the guy. There is an energy in the crowd waiting for that first goal to go in. It's one of those games where you can feel the energy in the building from the puck drop. It's a different energy than any other game."

The Americans have been a big part of the Tri-Cities community for decades, and it's something the ownership group takes pride in.

"As an organization, we want to be community first," said Barnes, who also is a co-owner of the team. "This is a great example where the team competes in an event and the fans and players are having fun together. It makes a positive impact in the community."

Teddy bear history

The Americans first began throwing teddy bears on the ice during their first season in 1988-89, but it was more than once a year. It started as a toy trick, where the fans would throw toys on the ice when someone got a hat trick. But with hat tricks hard to come by, they needed a new game plan.

After a few games, the Americans organization took their idea to the Western Hockey League office. After that, the event was scaled back to a few games a year. Now, the team does it once a year during the holiday season.

The Americans may have started the craze with their toys for hat tricks, but the Kamloops Blazers were the first to have just one night set aside for a teddy bear toss for charity, starting in the early 1990s.

The Americans have a 16-5-1 record on Teddy Bear Toss night. In their first game (2001), they beat Vancouver 7-4. This is the first time the Giants have been back for the event since that year.

Former defenseman Clayton Stoner is the only Tri-City player to score the teddy bear goal twice (2003-04).

The fastest goal was 36 seconds by Tyler Sandhu in 2016.

Over the years, more than 40,000 stuffed animals have found their way into the arms of area children.

Last season, Americans fans were generous with a record 5,118 stuffed animals.

BEARRY GOOD Tri-City Americans who scored the teddy bear goal (all in the first period except where specified):

2023 | Lucas Dragicevic (5:37), 9-3 win over Vancouver

2022 | Adam Mechura (6:50), 4-3 win over Prince George

2021 | Alex Serraglio (4:33, 2nd), 4-1 win over Prince George

2020 | No game because of COVID pandemic

2019 | Krystof Hrabik (11:55, 2nd), 8-1 loss to Portland

2018 | Kyle Olson (1:39, 2nd), 8-7 OT win over Lethbridge

2017 | Dylan Coghlan (12:47, 3rd), 5-1 loss to Seattle

2016 | Tyler Sandhu (:36), 4-3 win over Victoria

2015 | Juuso Välimäki (2:07), 3-2 loss to Everett

2014 | Richard Nejezchleb (7:31), 4-0 win over Seattle

2013 | Connor Rankin (1:31, 2nd), 5-1 loss to Prince George

2012 | Parker Bowles (12:29), 8-4 loss to Seattle

2011 | Jordan Messier (11:58), 4-3 (SO) win over Everett

2010 | Brendan Shinnimin (1:10), 4-1 win over Seattle

2009 | Brooks Macek (11:57), 5-2 win over Portland

2008 | Mitch Fadden (:58), 4-1 win over Calgary

2007 | Shaun Vey (13:10), 5-2 win over Seattle

2006 | Colton Yellow Horn (11:57), 4-3 win over Spokane

2005 | Logan Stephenson (11:43), 4-0 win over Everett

2004 | Clayton Stoner (10:34, 2nd), 2-2 tie with Kelowna

2003 | Clayton Stoner (1:48), 4-2 win over Everett

2002 | Jake Riddle (4:08, 2nd), 4-3 win over Portland

2001 | Jordan Cameron (:37), 7-4 win over Vancouver

