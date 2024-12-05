Pyne Backstops Pats to 5-3 Win in Vancouver

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Langley, B.C. - The Regina Pats scored early and often, leading to a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre.

Kelton Pyne made 38 saves, helping the Pats break a seven-game skid on Wednesday. The win also saw three Pats players score their first with the Regiment as Jace Egland, Julien Maze and Caden Brown found the back of the net. Egland's goal was his first in the WHL. Meanwhile, Zach Moore and Zackary Shantz also scored for Regina in their seventh win of the season.

It was an early lead that helped the Pats to victory, as they held a 3-0 lead in the second. The Giants would bring their group within one on two different occasions, but the Pats stayed in front. First, Tyus Sparks scored to put the Giants down 3-2 going into the third. Then, Ty Halaburda scored with the net empty late in the third to get the Giants within one again at 4-3.

FINAL SCORE: Pats 5, Giants 3

THE GOALS

First Period

1-0: Pats at 12:39 - Zach Moore (5), assisted by Julien Maze (PP) // Maze's shot from the slot was stopped by Hutchison but Moore got free and potted the rebound past the Giants netminder to give the Pats a 1-0 lead with a powerplay marker.

2-0: Pats at 18:33 - Jace Egland (1), assisted by Cohen Klassen & Connor Bear // Klassen entered the Giants zone along the right boards and he sent a pass to Egland who got a step on a Giants defender and snuck one past the netminder for his first career goal to make it 2-0 Pats.

Second Period

3-0: Pats at 6:23 - Julien Maze (7), assisted by Aleksey Chichkin // A bank pass by Chichkin sprung Maze on a partial breakaway and he made no mistake as he tucked the puck five hole under Hutchison to make it 3-0 for the Queen City Kids.

3-1: Giants at 17:23 - Tyler Thorpe (10), assisted by Adam Titlbach & Colton Roberts (PP) // Titlbach raced along the left boards into the Pats zone then fired a pass to the front of the net to Thorpe who made no mistake and get the Giants on the board at 3-1.

Third Period

3-2: Giants at 3:36 - Tyus Sparks (4), assisted by Lin // The Giants sped into the Pats zone where Lin found Sparks in the slot and his one timer beat Pyne to pull the Giants to within one at 3-2.

4-2: Pats at 8:08 - Zackary Shantz (7), assisted by Julien Maze // Maze sprung Shantz on a partial breakaway and his shot was initially stopped by Hutchison but he had trouble corralling the puck and it ended up behind him giving the Pats a 4-2 lead.

4-3: Giants at 19:05 - Ty Halaburda (9), assisted by Mazden Leslie & Ryan Lin // With the Giants net empty, Halaburda found himself alone at in the right circle and his shot beat a sprawling Pyne to pull the Giants to within one at 4-3.

5-3: Pats at 19:52 - Caden Brown (5), assisted by Connor Bear (EN) // After multiple chances, Brown was finally able to pot the empty netter to seal the Pats 5-3 win.

THE STATISTICS

SOG : Regina - 7-7-12-26 | Vancouver - 12-11-17-41

PP : Regina - 1/4 | Vancouver - 1/3

THE GOALTENDING BATTLE

Regina: Kelton Pyne (38 saves / 41 shots)

Vancouver: Matthew Hutchison (21 saves / 25 shots)

THE 3 STARS

First: Kelton Pyne (38 SVS) - Pats

Second: Tyler Thorpe (1G) - Giants

Third: Julien Maze (1G-2A) - Pats

COMING UP

The Pats will travel North to play the Prince George Cougars on Friday, December 6th. They will finish the road trip on Sunday, December 8 in Edmonton versus the Oil Kings.

