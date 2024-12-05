Hurricanes Sign Daneault to Scholarship & Development Agreement

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Thursday they have signed 2008-born forward Easton Daneault to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Daneault, 16, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the seventh-round (146th overall) in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. The Red Deer, AB, product has appeared in 25 regular season games with the Drumheller Dragons of the Alberta Junior Hockey League having collected 22 points (9g-13a) along with 22 penalty minutes this year. He ranks third in team scoring for the Dragons while sitting third in goals.

The 5'10, 145-pound forward sits fourth in AJHL rookie scoring while sitting second in rookie goals. Daneault ranks first in all offensive categories among 16-year-old players in the AJHL. He collected 27 points (7g-20a) along with 16 penalty minutes in 32 regular-season games with the Red Deer Chiefs U18 team in 2023-2024 while adding two goals in five playoff games. In his draft year, he racked up 71 points (29g-42a) in just 34 regular season games with the Red Deer Rebels U15 team before adding seven assists in five post-season games.

Daneault is committed to the NCAA's Merrimack College for the 2026-2027 season.

The Hurricanes are offering a Second Half Season Ticket for the final 17 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season starting January 3rd until the end of the regular season, not including playoffs. The Second Half Season Ticket will come with a parking pass (conditions apply) for the remainder of the season along with access to Loyalty Pricing for 2025- 2026 Season Tickets. Ticket prices begin with an Adult Pass for $345 (including taxes and fees) and a Youth Pass for $200 (including taxes and fees). Second Half Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre.

The 'Canes continue a four-game homestand on Friday when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers to the VisitLethbridge.com Arena at 7:00pm for the Canadian Tire Toque and Teddy Toss. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

