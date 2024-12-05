CHL Team of the Month Presented by CCM Named for November 2024

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced today the November edition of the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for the 2024-25 regular season.

F - Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets / WHL)

13G-18A, 31 PTS, +16 in 12 GP in November

Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall of the Kelowna Rockets (WHL) was one of the CHL's most prolific skaters during the month of November. Having scored 13 times in 12 games, no player in the CHL scored more goals over the last month than Cristall. The 19-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., scored a goal in 10-of-12 games in November, including his first hat trick of the season on November 30 against the Regina Pats (3G-2A). The latter was one of two games in which Cristall registered five points in a single game, having also achieved the feat a week earlier against the Vancouver Giants on November 22 (1G-4A). Averaging a CHL-best 2.58 points per game in November, the 5-foot-10, 183-pound right winger recorded nine multi-point games, including four contests with four points or more for the 2026 Memorial Cup hosts. Cristall capped off the month having extended his current point streak to 15 games. Over that time, the 19-year-old has accrued 40 points (16G-24A) dating back to October 18, which is the lone game this season where Cristall has been held off the scoresheet. His +16 plus/minus rating in November ranked tied for first of any skater in the WHL. The Kelowna Rockets forward currently sits second in the WHL with 47 points, trailing only Medicine Hat's Gavin McKenna (57 points). Additionally, Cristall is the only player across the CHL to be averaging over 2.5 points per game this season, as he holds a 2.61 points per game average thus far during the 2024-25 campaign. Earlier this week, Cristall was one of 30 players from the CHL to receive an invite to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp.

F - Gavin McKenna (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

11G-21A, 32 PTS, +16 in 13 GP in November

For the second straight month, 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) has been selected as one of the three forwards on the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM. With 32 points in 13 games, the 16-year-old from Whitehorse, Yukon, led all skaters across the CHL in scoring during November. Having been held off the scoresheet just once over the last month, McKenna registered nine multi-point outings, including six games with three points or more. The latter included a six-point effort (2G-4A) by McKenna on November 1 against the Regina Pats, which matched a single-game career-high for the Tigers left winger. On the other side of November, to cap off the month, the 6-foot, 165-pound forward scored his first hat trick of the season against the Calgary Hitmen on November 30. Including his most recent game in December, McKenna is currently on a 12-game point streak, which is the second-longest active streak in the WHL. McKenna also recorded a +16 plus/minus rating in November, which ranked tied for first among all skaters in the WHL. The 16-year-old is one of just two players in the WHL to be averaging more than two points per game this season, as he currently holds a 2.04 points-per-game average during the 2024-25 campaign. McKenna also leads the CHL in assists and scoring, having recorded 38 helpers and 57 points over 28 games this season. Earlier this week, McKenna was one of 30 players from the CHL to receive an invite to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp.

F - Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL)

12G-9A, 21 PTS, +1 in 12 GP in November

Along with a strong showing at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, 2025 NHL Draft prospect Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL) had an impressive month of November. Averaging a goal per game over the last month, thanks to his 12 goals in 12 outings, Carbonneau was the QMJHL's leading goal scorer in November alongside Baie-Comeau's Justin Poirier. Carbonneau's 21 points over the last month were also the most of any QMJHL player. The 18-year-old from Lévis, Que., was held off the scoresheet on only one occasion in November, having registered seven contests with two points or more. Carbonneau also scored a goal in seven games last month, which included five outings with two goals. The 6-foot-1, 192-pound right winger capped off November on a six-game point streak, as he accrued 13 points over that stretch and scored a goal in five of those six contests. Thanks in part to the play of Carbonneau, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada went 8-4-0-0 over November having climbed up to eighth in the QMJHL's overall standings. Following his strong month in November, as of December 5, Carbonneau ranks in a tie for third in the QMJHL with 20 goals. He's one of just five players in the QMJHL to have topped the 20-goal plateau this season. At the same time, with 42 points in 27 games, the 18-year-old forward trails his teammate Jonathan Fauchon (43 points) by a single point for the scoring lead in the QMJHL. Between November 26-27, Carbonneau registered a point in both games of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada, including the primary assist on Cole Reschny's series-winning goal against the U.S. National Under-18 Team in Oshawa, Ont. Carbonneau was one of 15 'A-rated' players to have played for the Team CHL in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

D - Sam Dickinson (London Knights / OHL)

6G-19A, 25 PTS, +12 in 13 GP in November

Named both the Player and Defenceman of the Month in the OHL for November, San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson of the No.1-ranked London Knights (OHL) was the most productive defenceman in the CHL over the last month. His 25 points were the most of any blueliner in the CHL, and they trailed only Brantford's Nick Lardis for the OHL lead in November. Meanwhile, Dickinson's 19 assists last month were the most of any skater in the OHL, in addition to leading all defencemen in the CHL. The 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., failed to register a point in only one game in November. In a big 6-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit on November 23, Dickinson recorded a single-game career-high of six points (1G-5A), having factored in on all six goals by the Knights that night. The San Jose Sharks prospect finished the month with five multi-point outings, and he helped the defending OHL champions to a perfect 13-0-0-0 record in November. As of December 5, the No.1-ranked Knights are currently on the longest active winning streak in the CHL at 19 victories in a row and they lead the CHL with a 23-4-0-0 record. Throughout this season, Dickinson has registered 45 points (15G-30A) to lead all CHL defencemen in goals (15), assists (30), and points (45 points) during the 2024-25 campaign. His 45 points also rank third among all skaters in the OHL, trailing only Brampton's Porter Martone (50 points) and Saginaw's Michael Misa (49 points). Earlier this week, Dickinson was one of 30 players from the CHL to receive an invite to Canada's National Junior Team selection camp.

D - Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL)

9G-9A, 18 PTS, +8 in 13 GP in November

2025 NHL Draft prospect Bryce Pickford of the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL) put together a strong month of November, leading all CHL defencemen with nine goals. With 18 points in 13 games over the last month, the 18-year-old from Chauvin, Alta., led all defencemen in the WHL in scoring. Throughout November, Pickford was only held off the scoresheet on three separate occasions, having recorded five multi-point games. Specifically, at the start of the month on November 1 against the Regina Pats, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenceman tallied a single-game career-high four points (2G-2A) in the Tigers' dominant 10-5 victory. Pickford closed out the month of November on a seven-game point streak, having collected 11 points (5G-6A) over that stretch. Now up to 29 points in 24 games this season, the 18-year-old currently ranks third in scoring among defencemen in the WHL as of December 5. His 12 goals during the 2024-25 campaign rank as the most of any WHL blueliner and he sits third among defencemen in the CHL. His 12 goals, 17 assists, and 29 points also all rank as career-highs for the Tigers' rearguard as he plays through his first season in Medicine Hat. Before his time with the Tigers, Pickford spent three seasons in Seattle, where he was part of the Thunderbirds' squad that won the 2023 WHL Championship and competed in the 2023 Memorial Cup in Kamloops.

G - Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL)

5-3-0-0 record, 1.26 GAA, .958 SV%, 3 SO over 8 GP in November

As the only goalie in the CHL to have posted three shutouts over the last month, netminder Jackson Parsons of the No.7-ranked Kitchener Rangers (OHL) rounds out the CHL Team of the Month presented by CCM for November. The 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., posted a 1.26 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage in eight games in November, both of which were the best of any goalie in the CHL last month (min. 2 GP). Parsons had four 30-plus save performances last month, including three straight to cap off November. The Rangers netminder posted shutouts on November 8 against the Greyhounds (20 saves), November 17 against the Sting (20 saves), and November 23 against Erie (33 saves). As of December 5, Parsons ranks first in the OHL in goals-against average (2.16), save percentage (.924), and shutouts (3) among goaltenders during the 2024-25 campaign (minimum 620 minutes played). Over the month of November, Parsons played a big part in the Rangers' 7-3-1-0 record, having contributed to five of their victories. Moreover, on November 8, the 20-year-old netminder became the first OHL player to commit to an NCAA Division I hockey program this season following his commitment to Clarkson University for the 2025-26 season.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.