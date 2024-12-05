Oil Kings Weekly Update - Dec 5

December 5, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







The Edmonton Oil Kings are 12-12-1-1 on the WHL season after a trio of games over the weekend.

On Friday, November 29, the Oil Kings fell to the Calgary Hitmen on the road by a 4-2 score. However, the next night, it was Parker Snell who stole the show in Edmonton as the Oil Kings defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-0 behind 29 saves from Snell for his first career WHL win and shutout in his first career WHL start. Snell became the youngest Oil King to earn a shutout (16 years, 7 months, 9 days), and just the second Oil King to earn a shutout in his WHL debut, joining Sebastien Cossa.

Then, to cap off the three-games in three-night stretch, the Oil Kings dropped a 5-1 decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Who's Hot (Last Week - 3GP)

F Gavin Hodnett (2025 NHL Draft Eligible) (1G, 3A, 4Pts)

F Gracyn Sawchyn (Florida Panthers (2G, 2A, 4Pts)

F Roan Woodward (2025 NHL Draft Eligible) (2A, 2Pts)

Looking Ahead:

The Edmonton Oil Kings are set for a pair of games this weekend as they'll hit the road for a Saturday meeting in Medicine Hat with the Tigers.

That is followed by the Kids Take Over Game at Rogers Place on Sunday as the Regina Pats come to town!

Tickets are available at oilkings.ca

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings next home game is December 8 against the Regina Pats for the Kids Take Over game!

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.