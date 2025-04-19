Jeff Teat Hero HL vs. SSK
April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video
Jeff Teat got off to a HOT start in Saskatchewan, scoring 3 goals in the first 4:36 of game time.
But it wasn't enough as the Black Bears fall to the Rush 16-7.
Teat Goals
Check out the Ottawa Black Bears Statistics
