Jeff Teat Hero HL vs. SSK

April 19, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ottawa Black Bears YouTube Video


Jeff Teat got off to a HOT start in Saskatchewan, scoring 3 goals in the first 4:36 of game time.

But it wasn't enough as the Black Bears fall to the Rush 16-7.

Teat Goals

