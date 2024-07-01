Janine Beckie and Jessie Fleming Named to Canada Olympic Roster

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Thorns forward Janine Beckie and midfielder Jessie Fleming have been named to the Canada Women's National Team Olympic roster by Head Coach Bev Priestman. Beckie and Fleming will represent Canada at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. The Portland Thorns' "From Portland to Paris" Olympic coverage is presented by Alaska Airlines.

These Olympic games will mark the third for the Canadian Duo, both having previously competed at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo. Fleming contributed the assist to fellow Thorns' teammate, Christine Sinclair's game-winning goal against Brazil to clinch the Olympic Bronze Medal in 2016. In the following Olympic Games, Fleming would prove vital once again, scoring goals in the semi-final and final to help Canada clinch its first-ever Olympic Gold Medal. Meanwhile, Beckie scored three goals throughout the 2016 tournament and two during the 2021 games.

In February of this year Fleming was named the captain of the Canada Women's National Team, taking over the armband from Sinclair. Throughout her decade-long national team career Fleming has appeared in 132 games, recording 19 goals and nine assists.

Beckie, who made her Canada debut in 2015, has played in 105 matches for her home country, returning to the fray with the Canucks after missing all of the 2023 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament tear. Throughout her career she has scored 36 goals and contributed 17 assists, good for the fifth most and seventh most, respectively, in the history of Canada Women's soccer.

Canada will begin its 2024 Olympic campaign as members of Group A, facing New Zealand on July 25 to kick off the tournament. The Canucks will then go up against France on July 28 and Colombia on July 31 to close out group play. Canada's group stage matches will be played between Lyon and Saint-Étienne at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, respectively. The top two finishers from each group, as well as the top two of the third-placed teams will advance to the knockout stage. The Gold medal match is set to be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France on August 10.

Beckie and Fleming departed Rose City to join Canada following the Thorns' July 5 Olympic Send-Off match against San Diego Wave at Providence Park, presented by Alaska Airlines.

The Portland Thorns are set to continue National Women's Soccer League play on Friday, July 5 against the San Diego Wave at Providence Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. PT, broadcast live on Amazon Prime.

