Washington Spirit's Gabby Carle Named as Olympic Alternate for Team Canada

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit defender Gabby Carle has been named as an alternate for Team Canada at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris, Canada Soccer announced today. In 2021, Carle won a gold medal playing for Canada at the Olympics in Tokyo.

As part of Group A in this summer's tournament, Canada will face Colombia, New Zealand and host nation France in group play. Canada's group stage matches will take place in Saint-Étienne in central France and Nice in the south of France.

Carle has appeared for Canada in 46 international matches (19 starts), scoring one goal and adding two assists. Last summer, Carle earned a call-up to Canada's final roster for last summer's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It was her second career FIFA Women's World Cup call-up after representing Canada in 2019 as well. Carle was also originally an alternate for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021, and she made her debut in the Canadian national youth program in 2013 at 14 years old. She hails from Lévis, Quebec.

Canada's Olympic Group A Schedule:

- vs New Zealand, Thursday, July 25 at 11 a.m. EDT (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

- vs France, Sunday, July 28 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint-Étienne)

- vs Colombia, Wednesday, July 31 at 3 p.m. EDT (Stade de Nice, Nice)

Carle has started all 37 regular season matches for the Spirit since joining the side during the 2022-23 offseason. Having played over 3,100 minutes with the club so far, she has been one of the most consistent players on the team throughout her tenure. Carle has assisted on two goals for the Spirit, one on a Trinity Rodman game-winning score in September 2023 and the other with a perfect cross to Croix Bethune in April 2024.

