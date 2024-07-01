Kansas City Current Forward Nichelle Prince to Join Canada for 2024 Olympics

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release









Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current forward Nichelle Prince has been named as one of the 18 players selected to represent Canada in the 2024 Paris Olympics. This will be Prince's third Olympic tournament after winning a Bronze medal in 2016 and Gold in 2021.

Prince is one of six players participating in their third Olympic tournament for Canada. She has 97 caps for her country, dating back to her debut with the senior team at the age of 17 in 2023. Through her career that has seen her help Canada to success in tournaments across the globe, she has played a pivotal role in her country's growth on the world stage.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games soccer tournament will feature 12 participating nations divided into three groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout rounds, which include the quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place match, and final.

The soccer tournament will take place July 24 to August 10 (Day -2 to 15) and will be held in several iconic cities in France. Canada's group stage schedule includes matches against New Zealand Thursday, July 25 (Day -1) and France Sunday, July 28 (Day 2) at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Étienne, and Colombia Wednesday, July 31 (Day 4) at the Nice Stadium.

