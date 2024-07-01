Kids Come Free to NC Courage and NCFC Matches this Summer

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Football Club is excited to announce free admission for children 12 and under at all North Carolina Courage and North Carolina FC matches at WakeMed Soccer Park through Labor Day Weekend. Eight total matches will be free for kids throughout the summer.

The first opportunity to partake in 'Kids Come Free' is this weekend when North Carolina FC hosts Miami FC this Saturday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET then the North Carolina Courage host Racing Louisville on Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Special merchandise and concessions promotions will be available throughout the summer as well.

"We're thrilled to provide our community an affordable way to make memories this summer, giving children across the Triangle and beyond opportunities to see world-class athletes and an unforgettable experience without breaking the bank. Soccer is for everyone, and we hope this affords all kids in the area a chance to become a supporter for life," said Club President Francie Gottsegen.

Four Courage matches are available for the promotion. After this Sunday, the Courage are home for two NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup group stage fixtures on Saturday, July 20, against the Orlando Pride, and Wednesday, July 31, against Rayadas de Monterrey. The team returns to NWSL regular season play on Sunday, September 1, in a nationally televised 2 p.m. ET showdown with the league-leading Kansas City Current on CBS. Claim children's tickets here.

North Carolina FC will host four USL Championship matches during the summer stretch. After this Saturday, NCFC is back home on July 19 against Detroit City FC, Saturday, August 10, against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and Saturday, August 31 against Louisville City FC. Get children's tickets here.

Parking is included in all ticket purchases at WakeMed Soccer Park this season. Free children's tickets must be purchased online in advance, are general admission, subject to availability, and are non-transferable.

Follow the Courage and NCFC online and on social media for full schedules, ticket information, team news, and more.

