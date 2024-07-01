Bay FC Goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx Selected as an Alternate for Canada Women's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx was named as one of four alternates for the Canada Women's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was announced today. Canada will have a pre-camp July 7-18 in Spain, playing several tune-up matches, including a friendly match with Australia on July 14 before the tournament.

Proulx, who was part of Canada's 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, will travel to the France with Canada and train with the team but will only be added to the 18-player roster if a goalkeeper sustains a tournament-ending injury.

The reigning Olympic champions are in Group A with Colombia, New Zealand and France. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage in addition to the two best third-place teams. Canada opens the group stage against New Zealand on July 25 at 8 a.m. (Pacific) followed by a match against France on July 28 at 12 p.m. (Pacific) before concluding group play against Colombia 12 p.m. (Pacific) on July 31. The quarterfinal round will begin on Aug. 3 followed by the two semifinal matches on Aug. 6. The bronze medal match is slated for Aug. 9 and the tournament concludes on Aug. 10 with the gold medal match.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.