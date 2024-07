San Diego Wave FC's Kailen Sheridan Named to Canadian National Team Roster for 2024 Paris Olympic Games

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC and Canada Soccer announced today that goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan has been named to the Canadian Women's National Team's 18-player Olympic Roster for the 2024 Paris Games.

Sheridan will feature in her second Olympics as Canada looks to defend their Olympic Gold they earned at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. At the Tokyo Games, Sheridan was one of two goalkeepers on the roster, playing alongside Stephanie Labbé. Sheridan made two appearances for Canada in the group stage, earning a win and a draw. This will mark Sheridan's first Olympic Games as Canada's starting goalkeeper.

On the international stage, Sheridan has made 50 appearances, while earning 25 clean sheets. The San Diego goalkeeper has also represented Canada at two FIFA World Cups (2019 and 2023).

Canada is playing in Group A alongside France, Colombia, and New Zealand. The Olympics for women's soccer will be held in seven cities, with Canada playing in two cities - Saint Etienne and Nice. Canada will kick off their Olympic campaign on July 25, prior to the opening ceremonies on July 26. See the full U.S. schedule and knockout information below.

Canada Schedule

Canada v. Zambia

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Stade de-Guichard, Saint Etienne, France

Canada v. France

Date: Sunday, July 28

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, Saint Etienne, France

Canada v. Colombia

Date: Wednesday, July 31

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Stade de Nice, Nice, France

Quarterfinals

Quarterfinal 1: Group A winner vs 3rd place Group B/C

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Nantes

Quarterfinal 2: Group B winner vs Group C runner up

Date: Saturday, August 3:

Time: 6:00 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET

Location: Paris

Quarterfinal 3: Group C winner vs 3rd place Group A/B

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Quarterfinal 4: Group A runner up vs Group B runner up

Date: Saturday, August 3:

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Marseille

Semifinals

Winner Quarterfinal 2 vs Winner Quarterfinal 4

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Winner Quarterfinal 1 vs Winner Quarterfinal 3

Date: Tuesday, August 6

Time: 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Marseille

Bronze medal match

Date: Friday, August 9

Time: 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

Location: Lyon

Gold medal match

Date: Saturday, August 10

Time: 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Paris

