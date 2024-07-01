Ally Sentnor Called up to U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team Final World Cup Training Camp

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC forward Ally Sentnor has been called up to the U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team by head coach Tracey Kevins. The 20-year-old has been included as part of a 24-player roster for the team's training camp in Athens, Georgia which will include two international matches against Mexico on July 13 and 16 at the Jack Turner Soccer Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia. Kickoff for both games is at 4:30 PM MT.

This will be the final training camp for the U.S. U-20s before final selections for a 21-player roster to represent the USA at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup taking place in Colombia from Aug 31 to Sept 22.

Tracey Kevins' side secured their place after beating Costa Rica 2-1 in the semifinal of the Concacaf U-20 Women's Championship in June. They have been drawn into Group C alongside defending champions Spain, Morocco and Paraguay.

The USA will kickstart its FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup campaign on Sunday, Sept 1 against reigning FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champions Spain before facing Morocco on Wednesday, Sept 4, and then rounding up the group stage with a final group clash against Paraguay on Saturday, Sept 7.

Sentnor, the number one overall pick in the NWSL draft, has recorded five goal contributions this season (two goals and three assists) in 15 starts and has consistently been one of the brightest lights for the Utah Royals in the franchise's inaugural NWSL campaign.

Sentnor helped the USA qualify for the 2024 Fifa U-20 Women's World Cup, recording a team-leading four goals during its World Cup qualifying campaign. The Royals rookie also scored on her most recent call-up to the national team, scoring the second goal in an eventual 4-2 loss against Japan in June.

This training camp, which will take place during the FIFA international break, features a roster containing seven professional players, 14 college players, and three youth club players.

Of the seven professional players included, Sentnor is one of only two to have scored for their club side this season, and one of three to have played significant minutes.

The Utah Royals next return to action this Sunday, July 7, on the road against Seattle Reign FC at Lumen Field with kickoff at 4:00 PM MT. URFC currently stand at 2-11-2, 8 pts, 14th in NWSL, and 10 points behind the current playoff line.

The Royals kick off the inaugural NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, which will feature all 14 NWSL clubs and six teams from LIGA MX Femenil Clausura, on July 19 against Seattle Reign FC again with kickoff slated for 9:00 PM MT.

U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team - July Domestic Camp - Athens, Ga.

Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Mackenzie Gress (Penn State; Lyndhurst, N.J.), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage Academy; New Hill, N.C.), Hailey Baumann (Wisconsin; South Lyon, Mich.), Jordyn Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savannah King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, Texas), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Cook (UCLA; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Sam Courtwright (Texas Tech; Dallas, Texas), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, Calif.), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.)

Forwards (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign; Red Oak, Texas), Madeline Dahlien (UNC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Giana Riley (Florida State; Manteca, Calif.), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC; Hanson, Mass.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.)

