Kansas City Current Midfielder to Join U-20 U.S. Women's National Team in Preparation for U-20 FIFA World Cup

July 1, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Hutton

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Claire Hutton was named to her second U-20 U.S. Women's National Team roster today by head coach Tracey Kevins. The U-20 USWNT will gather in Athens, Georgia for camp July 8-16 with two matches scheduled against the U-20 Mexican National Team during the camp.

Hutton was part of the U-20 USWNT roster for the previous camp at the beginning of June. She played the full 90 minutes in helping the U.S. to victory in the first of two matches against the Korea Republic.

One of the most dynamic rookies in the NWSL this season, Hutton has started in all but one game this season and is second in the league with 54 tackles. She is among the top 5 rookies in Minutes Played (1270) and Chances Created from Open Play (9).

From US Soccer:

U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins has named a 24-player roster for the team's training camp in Athens, Georgia, that will include two international matches against Mexico.

This will be the final training camp for the U.S. U-20s before Kevins chooses a 21-player roster to represent the USA at the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup which will be held from Aug. 31-September 22 in four venues in Colombia.

The USA will open the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, Sept. 1 against reigning FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champions Spain before facing Morocco on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and finishing the group stage vs. Paraguay on Saturday, Sept. 7 against Paraguay. The U.S. will play its first and second group games at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia and its third group game at El Techo Stadium in the capital of Bogotá.

This will be the first FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup featuring 24 nations and the 11th overall. The USA has played in every FIFA tournament at this age level.

During the training camp in Athens, Ga., the USA will twice face fellow U-20 WWC qualifier Mexico, with both matches taking place at the Jack Turner Soccer Complex on the campus of the University of Georgia. The teams will meet on Saturday, July 13 and Tuesday, July 16, with both games kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET. The matched are open to the public.

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2004, are age-eligible for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. For this trip, Kevins selected 14 players born in 2004, five born in 2005 and five born in 2006.

The training camp, which will take place during the FIFA international break, features a roster with seven professional players, 14 college players and three youth club players. The seven current pros - defenders Savy King (Bay FC) and Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC), midfielders Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride) and Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current) and forwards Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign FC) and Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals) - are all in their rookie years in the NWSL.

All have seen the field this season. Adames and Sentnor have both scored for their clubs while Sentnor, Hutton and King have played significant minutes.

The U.S. U-20 WYNT has played six international matches so far this year, defeating Colombia in a pair of games by 1-0 scores in February, drawing Germany 0-0 in Germany in April and defeating Canada, 3-1, in Germany on that same trip, and beating and losing to Korea Republic, 3-0, and 4-2, respectively, on May 31 and June 3 in Los Angeles.

U.S. U-20 Women's Youth National Team - July Domestic Camp - Athens, Ga.

Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown)

Goalkeepers (3): Caroline Birkel (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Mackenzie Gress (Penn State; Lyndhurst, N.J.), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage Academy; New Hill, N.C.), Hailey Baumann (Wisconsin; South Lyon, Mich.), Jordyn Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, Calif.), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State; Boulder, Colo.), Savannah King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, Texas), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.)

Midfielders (7): Sofia Cook (UCLA; Huntington Beach, Calif.), Sam Courtwright (Texas Tech; Dallas, Texas), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, Calif.), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.)

Forwards (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign; Red Oak, Texas), Madeline Dahlien (UNC; Edina, Minn.), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.), Giana Riley (Florida State; Manteca, Calif.), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals FC; Hanson, Mass.), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.)

