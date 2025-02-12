Jahmir Young Records a Career-High 40 Points
February 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold YouTube Video
Check out the Grand Rapids Gold Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 12, 2025
- Skyhawks Drop Second Set to the Indiana Mad Ants 119-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Late-Game Heroics Give Squadron Victory over Knicks - Birmingham Squadron
- Stars Shoot to Victory over Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stars Shoot to Victory over Sioux Falls - Salt Lake City Stars
- Charge Fall to Raptors in Matinee - Cleveland Charge
- Hustle Come Back to Defeat Capitanes on Education Day - Memphis Hustle
- Jenkins Sets Career High in Motor City's Third Consecutive Win - Motor City Cruise
- Mad Ants Acquire Yor Anei from Available Player Pool - Indiana Mad Ants
- Series Preview: at Salt Lake City Stars - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charlotte Hornets Sign Damion Baugh to Two-Way Contract - Greensboro Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool
- Trey Alexander Named NBA G League Player of the Week
- Gold Earns a Dominant Victory over the Raptors 905 127-109
- Gold Fall to the Long Island Nets 94-108
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce First-Ever Fan Design Jersey Contest