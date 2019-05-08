Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, May 8 at Mobile

May 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp try to snap an eight-game skid at the Mobile BayBears with Wednesday's 7:35 p.m. ET contest. RHP Robert Dugger (1-5, 4.88 ERA) makes the start for the Shrimp against Mobile RHP Matt Ball (1-1, 2.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

JUMBO SHRIMP BLANKED 2-0 BY BAYBEARS

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp were shut out by the Mobile BayBears on Tuesday by a score of 2-0 from Hank Aaron Stadium. The lone runs of the game came on Jahmai Jones' two-run home run in the sixth inning. Mobile starter Jason Alexander surrendered just one run without walking a batter and striking out nine in eight innings to earn the win. Kaleb Cowart twirled a scoreless ninth for his first save. Jacksonville starter McKenzie Mills took the loss, giving up two runs on four hits with four walks in five innings. He did not strike out a batter. Tyler Stevens pitched two scoreless frames and Jordan Milbrath added another out of the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen. Rodrigo Vigil caught a runner stealing from the catcher's spot.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF TERRORS

Heading into play on Wednesday, Jacksonville is

suffering through their second eight-game losing streak of the season. Thus, 32 contests into the year, the Jumbo Shrimp have spent literally half the campaign on long skids. During this most recent eight-game skid, Jacksonville has actually allowed the second-fewest runs in the Southern League (25). However, the problem for the club has been scoring runs. The Jumbo Shrimp have tallied just six runs in the last eight games. Over the same span, Birmingham, the next-closest team to Jacksonville, has plated 19 tallies. The Jumbo Shrimp are batting a collective .154/.217/.171 (.388 OPS) with only four extra-base hits (all doubles) during this eight-game stretch. Should the Jumbo Shrimp fall on Wednesday against the BayBears, it would be Jacksonville's first nine-game losing streak in recorded club history, which dates back to the beginning of the 2005 season.

GOOD THINGS COME TO THOSE WHO WAIT

In the first 20 games of the season, Jacksonville starting pitchers compiled a 3-13 record and 5.44 ERA over 91.0 innings. Jumbo Shrimp lid-lifters combined for 49 walks (4.8 BB/9), 89 strikeouts (8.8 K/9) and 91 hits allowed (9.0 H/9). However, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen some stellar starting pitching over the last 12 games. During this stretch, Jacksonville starters have combined for a 2.50 ERA (19 ER in 68.1 IP). Jumbo Shrimp starters have walked 24 (3.2 BB/9), fanned 48 (6.3 K/9) and yielded 52 hits (6.8 H/9) over this run.

"YOU MISS 100% OF THE SHOTS YOU DON'T TAKE"

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Santiago Chavez, Rodrigo Vigil and B.J. Lopez (currently with High-A Jupiter) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio this season. Chavez's 12 men caught stealing places in a tie for the Double-A lead. Additionally, as a team, the Jumbo Shrimp have gunned down 23 potential base stealers, leading Double-A and ranking in a tie for second with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (High-A, Chicago Cubs) out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jacksonville's 48.9 percent caught stealing rate ranks second in Double-A.

TAKING OUR HORSE TO THE OLD TOWN ROAD...

Heading into play on Tuesday, Jacksonville has lost 12 of their last 13 road games. The club's 2-15 road record is the worst such mark of any of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. In 15 home games at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, the Jumbo Shrimp are 8-7 and have batted .246/.308/.325 (.633 OPS). The club has posted a 2.85 ERA and yielded just 99 hits (6.6 H/9) in 136.0 innings. However, on the road, Jacksonville is slashing .195/.263/.250 (.514 OPS). For perspective, Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Greinke has a career OPS of .594. On the mound, the Jumbo Shrimp have totaled a 4.20 ERA with 134 hits allowed (8.7 H/9) in 139.1 frames on the road.

...GONNA RIDE UNTIL WE CAN'T NO MORE

Jacksonville was blanked 2-0 by Mobile on Tuesday, marking the third time in the last four games and the fourth instance in the last seven contests that the Jumbo Shrimp have been shut out. Not coincidentally, the nine times Jacksonville has been zeroed on the season is by far the highest such total in the Southern League. Heading into play on Wednesday, the Jumbo Shrimp have plated just two runs offensively in their last 39 innings.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Raking of late has been infielder Bryson Brigman, who is an even .310 with a double and five RBIs over his last 12 contests... The Shrimp bullpen has ceded just three runs over their last 18.0 innings for a 1.50 ERA. They have registered 22 strikeouts against seven walks and 15 hits during that span... The Jacksonville offense has been a question mark, ranking last in Double-A with just 80 runs.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.