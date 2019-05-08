Milbrath to New Orleans; Roeder to Jacksonville

MOBILE, Ala. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Mobile BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium at 7:35 p.m. eastern.

Right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Milbrath has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Milbrath pitched in 10 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 1-1 with a 1.32 ERA with 16 strikeouts compared to four walks in his 13 and two-thirds innings of work.

In a corresponding move, right-handed starting pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville. Roeder made one start for Jacksonville last week in Mississippi, taking the loss as he allowed a run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Roeder started the season with Jupiter, with no record and a 1.64 ERA in his four appearances and one start.

The Jumbo Shrimp and BayBears will continue the series with the third game of the five-game set at Hank Aaron Stadium on Wednesday night at 7:35 p.m. eastern. Right-handed pitcher Robert Dugger (1-5, 4.88 ERA) will start for Jacksonville against Mobile right-handed pitcher Matt Ball (1-1, 2.74 ERA). Fans can listen to the game on the Jumbo Shrimp Network presented by Community First, beginning at 7:20 p.m. eastern with the pregame show "Shrimp On Deck" locally on Sunny 102.3 FM, on the TuneIn Radio app, and www.jaxshrimp.com.

