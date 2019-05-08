Matinee Mashers: Ellis, Deluzio Light up Barons, 10-3

Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, treated Wednesday's lunch-hour crowd to a 10-3 blowout win against the Birmingham Barons at The Ballpark at Jackson. The Generals (17-15) took a 2-1 series lead over Birmingham (12-21) in front of a matinee gathering of 3,790, Jackson's largest of the year.

Facing their third consecutive left-handed starter in Birmingham's Kodi Medeiros (0-5, 6.94 ERA), the Jackson offense solved the puzzle early, putting up five runs across the second and third innings. Generals third baseman Drew Ellis got everything going with a two-out, two-run homer to straightaway center field in the second inning, his first round-tripper at Double-A. The success continued in the third inning, as Medeiros allowed a pair of singles and a walk to load the bases, and he hit Dominic Miroglio with a pitch, bringing home a run to put Jackson ahead 3-0. Two batters later, Ben DeLuzio rang in with a two-out, two-run single to left that brought home Jeffrey Baez and Jazz Chisholm to extend the lead to 5-0.

From there, the Generals would not be challenged, finishing with six extra-base hits and a 3-for-13 mark with men in scoring position. Ellis ended the day 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two driven in, while DeLuzio came close to hitting for the cycle, buoyed by his first homer of the year in the fifth inning. DeLuzio's 3-for-4 day also included a double and five RBI, tying for the team's season-high mark. Jamie Westbrook also punched in for three hits, while Dominic Miroglio scored twice for Jackson.

Activated on Wednesday from the injured list, right-hander Matt Peacock (2-2, 2.83 ERA) looked fresh, finishing a season-high seven innings with a big helping of groundballs outs. Peacock allowed only four balls to reach the outfield over his first six innings, holding Birmingham scoreless on 63 pitches in that span. A three-run homer by Trey Michalczewski in the seventh put a dent in Peacock's day, but he still finished with 13 groundouts induced overall. Peacock scattered eight hits in total, striking out three without walking anyone. Tyler Matzek and Junior Garcia threw back-to-back scoreless innings in relief in the win.

