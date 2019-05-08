Generals Gameday: May 8 vs. Birmingham

Jackson Generals (16-15)

vs. Birmingham Barons (12-20)

Wednesday, May 8 | 11:05 am CT | The Ballpark at Jackson

Game 32 | Home Game 12 | First Half Game 32

Generals Starter: RHP Matt Peacock (1-2, 2.49 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Kodi Medeiros (0-4, 5.79 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, snapped out of a nineteen-inning scoreless drought on Tuesday, beating Birmingham 3-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson with a trio of eighth-inning runs. The comeback victory for Jackson (16-15) was their seventh of the season, tying the series with Birmingham (12-20) at one game each. Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Generals right-hander Matt Peacock recently spent a week on the injured list, but he returns on Wednesday to face Birmingham in a morning start. It's Peacock's second straight morning start, following the four-inning effort he offered against Pensacola on April 29 (2 H, 1 ER). He carries the Southern League's highest groundball rate among starters (77.2%). Birmingham left-hander Kodi Medeiros was traded midseason last year from the Brewers (Biloxi Shuckers) to the White Sox (Birmingham), but since leaving Biloxi, Medeiros has only put up quality starts in 3 of 11 outings. Medeiros, a former first-round pick in 2014, has battled control issues of late, issuing 6.75 walks per nine innings.

NOT SCARED OF HEIGHTS: The Generals have a real affinity for fly balls: four of their top hitters (Daulton Varsho, Jazz Chisholm, Drew Ellis, and Jamie Westbrook) rank among the league's top 10 in fly-ball rate, all at 50% or higher. A normal fly-ball rate is closer to 35%. (May 7)

TICKETS

RING IT UP: The Generals' 2018 championship celebration, a.k.a. "All We Do Is Win" Night, has been rescheduled for Friday, May 10, complete with a special post-game firework show. The night will be sponsored by Advance Financial 24/7, and 1,000 replica championship rings will be given away to the first-arriving fans on behalf of Elite Contractors and ABC Supply Co.

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

