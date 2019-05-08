Smokies Hold on to Win 6-5 in Chattanooga
May 8, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Tennessee Smokies News Release
CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Tennessee Smokies (16-16) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win in Chattanooga over the Lookouts (17-14) on Wednesday night. Christian Donahue's first home run of the season, a three run blast, led the way for the Smokies.
Chattanooga's catcher Tyler Stephenson drew first blood with a solo home run in the second inning. A trio of Smokies' runs came in the next inning, however. Roberto Caro's RBI scored Connor Myers to tie the game at one. Ibandel Isabel's error added another Smokies run with Vimael Machin at the plate to score Roberto Caro. The final run of the inning came from a Donahue sacrifice fly to give the Smokies a 3-1 lead.
The next half of that inning saw Chattanooga tie the game up. T.J. Friedl tripled to score Alfredo Rodriguez, and Taylor Trammell's sacrifice brought Friedl home to make it 3-3.
Another trio of runs in one inning for the Smokies came in the fifth when Donahue sent a ball deep to right field off RHP Wyatt Strahan (L, 0-1) to record his first home run of the season, and give the Smokies a 6-3 lead.
Once again, Chattanooga responded. A pair of RBIs in the sixth from Alfredo Rodriguez and Friedl brought the Lookouts to within a run. Friedl's finished a home run shy of the cycle, going 3-3 with two RBIs and a walk.
Earning his first win of the season, RHP Thomas Hatch (W, 1-4) tossed five innings and allowed three runs while striking out five.
RHP Craig Brooks (S, 6) came in to shut things down and was able to work himself out of a bases loaded situation in the eighth to preserve the 6-5 lead.
RHP Cory Abbott (3-1, 2.83 ERA) gets the ball tomorrow while Chattanooga sends out RHP Tejay Antone (3-2, 3.38 ERA) with first pitch set for 7:15 PM ET from AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
