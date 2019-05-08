Drew Rasmussen Added to Shuckers Roster, Will Start Wednesday

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, announced a pair of roster moves prior to their matchup on Wednesday morning against the Montgomery Biscuits. RHP Drew Rasmussen has been added to the Shuckers active roster and will start for Biloxi on Wednesday. RHP Justin Topa has also been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Rasmussen joins the Shuckers after making four starts with the Carolina Mudcats, pitching to a 1.59 ERA. In 11.1 innings, the 23-year-old righty has allowed just two runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out 16. The Spokane, WA native started the season with Single-A Wisconsin, making one appearance with the Timber Rattlers at Miller Park, pitching two innings and allowing just a hit.

Taken in the sixth round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers out of Oregon State, Rasmussen pitched for parts of three seasons in Corvallis. During his freshman campaign in 2015, he made 19 appearances, 14 starts, going 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA and earned Second Team College Freshman All-American honors. After just six starts in 2016, Rasmussen had Tommy John surgery. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 31st overall pick in the 2017 draft, but a post-draft examination revealed further complications in his arm, forcing him to have another surgery that kept him out for the entire 2018 season. He'll take the mound on Wednesday morning for Biloxi against RHP Sam McWilliams for Montgomery.

In a corresponding roster move, Topa has been transferred to the Rocky Mountain Vibes. The 28-year-old made six appearances with the Shuckers this year, going 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA in six innings of work.

