Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, July 27 vs. Pensacola

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp host the Biloxi Shuckers in Friday's 7:05 p.m. rubber match from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher International are celebrating the 85th birthday of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who played for the 1953 Jacksonville club, with a special Hank Aaron Jacksonville Braves jersey giveaway on Saturday to the first 2,000 fans through the gates. Thanks to VyStar Credit Union for Military Appreciation Night, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Saturday's game at the box office. In addition, join Action News Jax on Action News Jax Night with Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

SHRIMP DROP RUBBER MATCH WITH SHUCKERS

Jumbo Shrimp starter Daniel Castano hurled six shutout innings on Friday, but Jacksonville fell 3-1 in a rubber game against the Biloxi Shuckers. The game was scoreless in the seventh when Patrick Leonard led off with a single. Dillon Thomas followed by blasting a two-run home run to put Biloxi in front 2-0. Later in the inning, Max McDowell's squeeze bunt plated Cooper Hummel to make it 3-0. The Jumbo Shrimp's only run of the game came in the eighth inning. Bryson Brigman and Riley Mahan netted back-to-back doubles to draw Jacksonville within two. However, the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer. Castano retired the final 16 batters he faced.

A SONG OF FIRE AND ICE

Jacksonville has surrendered just 42 runs in their last 15 games, and the club's starting pitching has been a huge culprit behind those run-prevention efforts. During this span, Jumbo Shrimp starters combined for a 2.52 ERA (24 ER in 85.2 IP). The quintet of starting pitchers have posted 89 strikeouts against 25 walks and 64 hits allowed in the process. In comparison, Jumbo Shrimp starters compiled a 6.13 ERA (32 ER in 47.0 IP) over the previous nine games.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER THAN THE SWORD

From June 26 through the eighth inning on July 5, the Jumbo Shrimp bullpen netted a 36-inning streak without an earned run. That roll is in the midst of a stretch that has been devastating opposing lineups late in games. Over the last 40 contests, Jumbo Shrimp relief pitchers have tossed 130.1 innings with just 27 runs, 23 earned, for a 1.59 ERA. During this 40-game span, the Jumbo Shrimp's bullpen has collectively ceded just 77 hits (5.3 H/9) while whiffing 142 (9.8 K/9) against 39 walks (2.7 BB/9).

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 18 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 38-6 (.864). Jacksonville, however, has plated three runs or fewer in five straight contests.

HERD OF BRYSON

Jumbo Shrimp infielder Bryson Brigman was hitting just .226/.307/.281 when he was assigned to High-A Jupiter on June 20 from Jacksonville. After a 20-game cameo with the Hammerheads in which he slashed .253/.339/.335, Brigman has returned to the Jumbo Shrimp as an absolute force at the plate. The San Jose, Calif., native has gone 16-for-40 in 13 contests in his second stint with Jacksonville, batting .400/.500/.600 with six doubles, one triple, four RBIs, nine runs scored and seven walks.

FOR THE GLOVE OF THE GAME

Jacksonville has committed 22 errors in their last 23 games, pushing their season total to 80, a figure that ranks right in the middle of the pack in the Southern League. That said, errors are not necessarily the most effective way of judging a club's defense. An argument for the Jumbo Shrimp being a strong defensive club can be found easily in how often the club has turned batted balls into outs, otherwise known as defensive efficiency. Jacksonville's .721 defensive efficiency trails only Biloxi's .722 mark in the circuit.

PITCH (CLOSE TO) PERFECT

Jacksonville went into play on June 13 with a woeful 25-41 (.379) record. The Jumbo Shrimp have gone 24-14 (.632) since that point behind some dominant pitching. In the 37 games since June 13, Jacksonville has surrendered the fewest runs (117) and hits (256) of any Double-A club. The Jumbo Shrimp also place first in Double-A in both WHIP (1.08) and batting average against (.211), tied for third in walks (102) and fifth in ERA (2.90) during this span.

EDICT OF MILLAN

Jacksonville infielder J.C. Millan entered play on May 17 hitting a woeful .191/.203/.235 for the season. Even so, the 23-year-old infielder was given a chance to earn an everyday spot in the Jumbo Shrimp order. Responding to the opportunity, over the last 46 contests, Millan is slashing .329/.398/.468 with 10 doubles, four home runs, 30 RBIs and 18 walks. This 46-game stretch has seen Millan's season wRC+ shoot up from 25 to 118. Among the 140 hitters who have recorded at least 90 plate appearances in the Southern League this season, Millan has recorded the 13th-lowest strikeout percentage (14.1 percent).

