Guzman to Active Roster; Kinley Released

July 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impacts their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m.

Right-handed starting pitcher Jorge Guzman has been transferred from Jacksonville's injured list to the active roster. Guzman was placed on the injured list on July 17, and this season has made 19 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp, going 4-9 with a 4.04 ERA with 89 strikeouts in 104 and two-thirds innings. Guzman is regarded by MLB Pipeline as Miami's No. 10 prospect, and he will start tonight for the Jumbo Shrimp against the Blue Wahoos.

In a corresponding move, left-handed relief pitcher Jeff Kinley has been released by the Marlins organization. Kinley pitched in 25 games for the Jumbo Shrimp, with no wins or losses and a 2.93 ERA along with two saves.

The Jumbo Shrimp roster stands at 25 active players, and a revised roster is attached.

Jacksonville begins a five-game series with Pensacola at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and jaxshrimp.com.

The Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher International are celebrating the 85th birthday of baseball legend Hank Aaron, who played for the 1953 Jacksonville club, with a special Hank Aaron Jacksonville Braves jersey giveaway on Saturday to the first 2,000 fans through the gates. Thanks to VyStar Credit Union for Military Appreciation Night, all active and retired military, veterans and their immediate families receive free general admission or reserved tickets to Saturday's game at the box office. In addition, join Action News Jax on Action News Jax Night with Action News Jax anchor Tenikka Hughes throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.

