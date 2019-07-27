Early Lead Evaporates in Series Opening Loss

July 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





MOBILE, AL - The Mississippi Braves (16-19, 49-55) began the second-leg of their ten-game road trip in Mobile on Saturday night, falling to the BayBears (13-21, 41-62), at Hank Aaron Stadium, 13-4. The loss dropped the M-Braves to 3-3 on the road trip and ended Mobile's nine-game losing streak.

After arriving at 4:30 am on Saturday, the Braves showed no signs of bus lag by jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Ray-Patrick Didder led off the game with a double and moved to third on a one-out single from Drew Waters. Mobile starter Jeremy Beasley recorded the second out on a flyout from Ryan Casteel, but Mississippi did their damage with two outs. Greyson Jenista, William Contreras and Trey Harris hit three-straight two-out RBI singles to put the visiting team up 3-0.

M-Braves starter Joey Wentz (L, 5-8) took the mound for his 20th start, having posted a 1.67 ERA over his last five outings. The BayBears continued to be the left-hander's kryptonite, yielding a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning, capped by a solo homer by Angels top prospect Jo Adell.

The BayBears took a 4-3 lead in the third inning on back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Jordan Zimmerman and Erick Salcedo. The hits were preluded by a 13-pitch walk drawn by Jhoan Urena.

The Braves tied the game at four in the top of the fourth inning. Didder drew a two-out walk and stole second base to get into scoring position. Cristian Pache drove home Didder with a single to tie the game.

Wentz surrendered three more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and exited the game after 3.2 innings and 86 pitches. The lefty allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Over three starts, Wentz has allowed 19 runs in 11.2 innings to the Angels affiliate.

Mobile put up three runs in the fourth inning, seventh inning and eighth inning to run their lad to 13-4. Jahmai Jones led the Mobile offense by going 3-for-5 with a big fourth-inning two-run double and four RBI. The 18 hits were the second-most allowed this season by the M-Braves.

In the loss, Didder was 2-for-4 with two runs a walk, and a stolen base and Jenista added a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with a run, walk and RBI.

Mobile relievers Austin Warren (W, 1-0), Jesus Castillo and Matt Precopio held Mississippi without a hit over the final four innings of the game, retiring the final 13 batters faced.

Saturday's game marked the ninth straight time that the M-Braves have scored first in a contest at Hank Aaron Stadium and sixth time this season. The M-Braves dropped to 3-6 and 1-5 in those games.

The M-Braves and BayBears play game two of the five-game series on Sunday afternoon at Hank Aaron Stadium. LHP Kyle Muller ( 6-6, 3.30) starts for the Braves against LHP Tyler Mahle (0-0, --). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 pm CT with coverage beginning at 1:50 pm on 103.9 FM, First Pitch App. and TuneIn Radio. The game will also be streamed on MiLB.tv (subscription required).

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park for a five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies, Aug. 1-5. The homestand features Mississippi State Night, Thirsty Thursday, Cowbell Sticker and Chris Maloney Bobblehead Giveaway and the largest Fireworks Show in Trustmark Park history on Saturday, Aug. 3. Visit mississippibraves.com for tickets or call 888-BRAVES4.

The Mississippi Braves are the Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Southern League Stories from July 27, 2019

