Generals Gameday: July 27 at Biloxi

July 27, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Jackson Generals (57-45 Overall, 18-14 Second Half)

Vs. Biloxi Shuckers (63-41 Overall, 22-12 Second Half)

Saturday, July 27 | 6:35 pm CT | Game 103 | 2nd Half Game 33

Generals SP: RHP Cole Stapler, 2-0, 4.91 ERA

Opponent SP: RHP Bowden Francis, 1-2, 3.86 ERA

SERIES PRIMER: The Generals visit the Biloxi Shuckers (AA, Milwaukee Brewers) for the first time and only time in 2019, playing a five-game series at MGM Park in Biloxi. The two teams met five times in the First Half, with the Generals taking four of five games in Jackson. Biloxi won the South Division in the First Half. MIL Top-30 Prospects at BLX: RHP Drew Rasmussen (#14), RHP Marcos Diplan (#21)

LAST GAME: Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, kept pace with the Mississippi Braves through the first third of the game on Friday and turned on the jets late, taking the series finale 6-4 at The Ballpark at Jackson. The victory for the Generals (57-45) snaps a three-game skid and gives Jackson their 14th win in July, guaranteeing them an above-.500 record this month.

Full Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Because of rain altering the Generals' series against Mississippi, Cole Stapler has not pitched since the series finale against Montgomery last Sunday. It was his best start so far at Double-A, five innings with just one run allowed in a 4-3 loss. His counterpart, Bowden Francis, is the man who struck out ten Generals while allowing two hits and no walks in the final game of the First Half. Francis, the elder brother of Diamondbacks prospect Harrison Francis, hasn't lost in the month of July, going 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA.

Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss Tickets Link

WILLIE NELSON & ALISON KRAUSS, LIVE IN JACKSON!

Tickets for Tuesday, September 17th's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson are on sale now by phone, in person, and on our website at JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com. Don't miss seeing these 2 stars!

ALL THE KIDS ARE DOING IT: The Junior Generals Kids Club has been completely revamped for 2019, with over 300 participants already signed up! New achievement levels are in place, with rewards given to the most loyal fans. Get the most out of your child's time at The Ballpark - sign them up today!

Kids Club 2019 Link

|GENERALS TICKETS SUMMARY|

General Admission (GA): $6 in advance, $8 on game day

Reserved Seating: $10 in advance, $12 on game day

Group Picnics: $7/person (plus food) for 15+ people; $6/person for 100+

Suites/Party Decks: Please call the front office for pricing & availability.

|WEEKLY SPECIALS|

Belly Buster Monday Nights:

$16 bottomless popcorn, hot dogs, burgers, ice cream, soda & nachos

$1 Dollar Thursday Nights:

$1 tickets, hot dogs, popcorn, and soda; $1 beer for age 21+

Pay-It-Forward Fridays:

Generals partner with a local non-profit for in-game promotion; call us for details!

The 2019 baseball season is here! Get your tickets today: dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from July 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.