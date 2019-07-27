BayBears Explode for Season-High 13 Runs, 18 Hits

MOBILE, Ala. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, snapped a season-long nine-game losing streak with a 13-4 victory over the Mississippi Braves Saturday night at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The BayBears (41-62 overall, 14-21 second half) recorded a season-high 13 runs on 18 hits. After falling behind 3-0 in the first, Mobile scored 13 of the next 14 runs. Mississippi (49-55, 16-19) has scored first in all six meetings between the two teams at the Hank this year, but the BayBears have rallied to win five of the six games.

Jahmai Jones came one RBI short of matching a career-high, driving in four runs. Jones has collected eight hits and seven RBIs in the past three games. Jo Adell hit his seventh home run, Jordan Zimmerman went 4-for-5 in his first home game, Jhoan Urena scored a career-high four runs.

For the second straight game, the BayBears bullpen allowed just one hit. Austin Warren (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings in his Double-A debut.

Joey Wentz (5-8) suffered the loss for Mississippi, allowing seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. In his three starts against the BayBears this year, he has given up 19 runs on 23 hits.

The BayBears continue the five-game home series against Mississippi Sunday at 2:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Greg Mahle (0-0, -.-- ERA) is scheduled to make the start against southpaw Kyle Muller (6-6, 3.30 ERA) for the Braves. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app, with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 1:45 p.m.

