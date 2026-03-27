"IT's IN!!! IT's IN!!!" Ycaza with the Brace
Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery YouTube Video
Emilio Ycaza scored twice, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, as the Charleston Battery rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to take a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC.
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