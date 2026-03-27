"IT's IN!!! IT's IN!!!" Ycaza with the Brace

Published on March 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Emilio Ycaza scored twice, including the winner in second-half stoppage time, as the Charleston Battery rallied from a two-goal halftime deficit to take a 3-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.