Isotopes Win 2023 Season Finale, 2-1

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes finished the 2023 campaign with a 2-1 triumph over the Oklahoma City Dodgers after Jameson Hannah plated the go-ahead run in the seventh inning on an RBI single to left and complete the come-from-behind victory and earn a series split Sunday afternoon at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque's 68 total wins are the most in a season since 2017 (68-73). The club also finished tied for third in the PCL second half standings with a 41-34 ledger.

-The Isotopes nine series wins on the year are the most since the club claimed 11 in 2019.

-Albuquerque scored 959 runs in 2023, the most in Isotopes franchise history. The club is also the ninth team since 2005 (MLB Database) to record 950-plus tallies in a season, three of which occurred in 2023 (also: Reno and Las Vegas).

-With the win, the Isotopes claimed the season series over the Dodgers, 14-10, their first season series win of more than one set since 2012 (9-7). Additionally, the 14 season wins over the Oklahoma City are the most against the Redhawks/Dodgers in franchise history and second-most against any club in a season (most: EL Paso, 18).

-Albuquerque finished the season with 173 steals, the second-most in team history (most: 178, 2003). The 173 swipes rank fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

-In the field, the Isotopes committed just 94 errors on the year, the fewest in the PCL (second: Sugar Land, 100) and tied for the fourth-fewest miscues in Triple-A (leader: Louisville, 76).

-The Isotopes offense finished the year with a .280/.366/.464 slash line to go along with 286 doubles, 52 triples, 192 homers and 907 RBI. Their 52 triples paced the PCL.

-For the second half, Albuquerque slashed .275/.368/.443 with 142 doubles, 27 triples, 78 homers and 442 RBI while leading the league in stolen bases with 132 (second: El Paso, 120).

-On the year, the pitching staff compiled a 6.52 ERA (1315.0 IP, 952 ER), the second-worst ERA in the circuit (worst: EL Paso, 6.52).

-In the second half, the staff pitched to a 5.95 ERA (660.2 IP, 437 ER), the eighth-highest in the PCL.

-Today was the ninth time in franchise history the Isotopes played a one-run game in the home finale, with Albuquerque improving to 4-5 in such contests.

-With the triumph, the Isotopes improved to 10-10 in season finales and 13-7 at RGCU Field in home finales. The club has won six-straight home finales-the longest streak in club history-while claiming two-straight season finales. It's the third time in club history Albuquerque has won at least two-straight season finales. They claimed four-straight from 2007-2010 then two-straight from 2012-13.

-The 1:59 game time is the fastest of the season and the sixth time the club has played a nine-inning contest under 2:00 hours in franchise history and the second at RGCU Field (also: 1:57, June 3, 2004, vs. New Orleans).

-Albuquerque held their opponent to just one run for the sixth time in a nine-inning contest in 2023 and second against the Dodgers (also: July 7).

-The Isotopes limited Oklahoma City to just four hits, the eighth occurrence of limiting the opposition to four or fewer hits and third against the Dodgers (also: Sept. 22, four and July 8, two, a season-low).

-Albuquerque tallied just two runs on the afternoon, the 12th time the club has been held to two runs and first since Sept. 1 at Sacramento. It's the club's second win when recording two tallies (also: Aug. 31 at Sacramento, 2-0).

-The Isotopes' registered just five hits on the afternoon, the 20th time this season and first since Aug. 30 at Sacramento. The team improved to 4-16 in such contests (other wins: July 8 at Oklahoma City; Aug. 19 vs. El Paso; Aug. 29 at Sacramento).

-Albuquerque's seven total bases are the fewest since recording six Sept. 2 at Sacramento.

-The Isotopes have won three-straight for the sixth time in 2023 with five coming in the second half.

-Hannah recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the year and third-straight.

-Kyle Datres tallied triples in back-to-back games for the second time in 2023 (also: April 28-29 with Double-A Hartford).

On Deck: The Isotopes will open the 2024 season at RGCU Field March 29 vs. the EL Paso Chihuahuas. Game times and promotions for all 75 home games will be announced in the coming months.

