Isotopes Secure PCL Attendance Crown, Rally Late for 6-4 Triumph

Albuquerque, NM - The cardiac Isotopes came up with one more rally Saturday evening, continuing to play well in the final stages of this campaign. Albuquerque overcame a 3-1 deficit by plating two runs in the sixth, then three more in the seventh, surging past Oklahoma City in the season's penultimate contest. The Isotopes have now won 19 of their last 31 games, dating back to Aug. 19.

7,354 fans were on hand for tonight's game, meaning the Isotopes will own the Pacific Coast League's highest cumulative and average attendance this season. A total of 510,901 customers have walked through the Rio Grande Credit Union Field turnstiles in 2023, and Albuquerque has averaged 6,999 fans in 73 openings.

Jaiden Allen became the 11 millionth fan in Isotopes Park history when he entered shortly after gates opened.

Kyle Datres, Julio Carreras and Jameson Hannah each delivered two-out run-scoring knocks in the seventh to send the crowd into a frenzy. The ninth inning did not come without drama, as Oklahoma City put two runners aboard with two out. Ryan Ward sent a sharp grounder in the hole that Carreras was able to corral and throw to first just barely in time, allowing Isotopes Pitcher of the Year Tommy Doyle to record the save.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes recorded their 40th triumph of the second half, the sixth PCL club to reach that distinction.

- Albuquerque has won 11 of their last 16 contests against Oklahoma City, dating back to July 6. In six of the instances, the tying run has either been on base or at the plate as the ballgame ended.

- Tonight marked the 14th time the Isotopes earned a victory when trailing in the seventh inning or later (ninth at home).

- Albuquerque is 12-10 against Oklahoma City this season, their first victory in a season set featuring more than four games since 2012 (9-7).

- Carreras' double was the 29th go-ahead hit in the seventh inning or later for Albuquerque, and the second straight instance in which he accomplished the feat (RBI single in 10th on Sept. 17 at El Paso).

- Wynton Bernard tallied his 32nd multi-hit performance in 63 starts since rejoining the Isotopes on June 30. However, Bernard departed after four innings.

- Aaron Schunk continued his red-hot September by going 3-for-4. It was his eighth multi-hit contest in 17 games this month. Schunk is slashing .333/.420/.420 with three doubles, a homer and 12 RBI during the stretch.

- Hunter Stovall recorded two hits tonight, setting a new-career high for knocks in a campaign (106). He has also produced eight multi-hit games in September, while compiling a slash line of .351/.413/.544 with five doubles and three triples. Additionally, Stovall has registered three different stretches with at least three consecutive multi-hit contests in 2023.

- Drew Romo was 2-for-4 with a double and is now 6-for-17 in four contests at Triple-A (two multi-hit games).

- Kyle Datres tied the contest with an RBI triple in the seventh. It was his third three-bagger this season and first since recording one in back-to-back games April 28-29 at New Hampshire.

- Carreras doubled twice, his second game with multiple extra-base knocks this season (July 30 at New Hampshire).

- Hannah has recorded back-to-back multi-hit contests (non-rehab) for the first time since three straight from April 19-21, 2022 with Hartford.

- The Isotopes were 7-for-13 with runners in scoring position, their 11th time with at least seven knocks in such situations.

- Left-handed pitcher Joe Rock made the start, becoming the 80th player to appear in a contest for Albuquerque this season (24th Triple-A debut). He worked 2.2 scoreless frames before Ryan Ward's three-run homer chased him.

- Josh Rogers ended his season by pitching five innings of four-hit, one-run ball in relief. It was the fourth time the southpaw worked four or more frames with zero runs or one run allowed in 2023.

- Oklahoma City starter Robbie Erlin walked the tightrope all evening, allowing 10 hits but just one run in five frames. He was the seventh opposing hurler to surrender double-digit knocks and first since Cody Bradford (10, Aug. 12 at Round Rock). On the other hand, Erlin's outing marked the 19th time a pitcher completed at least five innings with zero or one run allowed against the Isotopes.

- Albuquerque turned multiple double plays in a contest for the 39th time during the year.

- The Isotopes dropped to 10-10 in the penultimate game of the season, having lost five in a row. Their last triumph came Sept. 3, 2017 in a 5-1 decision at Reno. Albuquerque is 2-2 when facing Oklahoma in their second-to-last contest, also falling to the Redhawks in 2007, which eliminated them from playoff contention.

- Albuquerque's 67 wins are their most since 2017, when the ballclub finished 67-83.

On Deck: The 20th season of Isotopes baseball concludes Sunday afternoon, with one final Mariachis fiesta. Adult Mariachis Jerseys will be given to the first 3,000 fans 16 & older, courtesy of Tecate Alta. Gates open early at noon, with first pitch slated for 1:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.

