Reno Reduces Magic Number to One with Seventh Straight Win

September 24, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Las Vegas, NV - Kyle Lewis and the Reno Aces (44-30, 88-61) dropped their magic number to one with an 11-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (40-34, 74-74) Saturday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Lewis returned from the injured list and immediately resumed destroying PCL pitching. The prolific slugger demolished a 432-foot two run homer to left in the fifth, critically expanding Reno's lead after a rally from the Aviators a half inning earlier. Lewis is tied with Tristin English for the team lead in home runs (17) despite playing in just 62 games.

All nine Aces hitters reached at least once, continuing an outstanding week at the plate. Reno has completely dominated Las Vegas' pitching staff in a vital road series. The Aces have won seven straight games, nine of their last 10, and are in the driver's seat for a PCL Championship series berth.

Either a BLC Nine victory or a Round Rock Express loss Sunday will send Reno to Oklahoma City to face the Dodgers for a best-of-three set starting Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Aces and Aviators will complete their 2023 regular seasons tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Kyle Lewis: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

- Tristin English: 2-for-4, RBI, BB

Season Memberships are on-sale now via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.